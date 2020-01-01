Accessibility Links

  3. Do ostriches really bury their head in the sand?
Do ostriches really bury their head in the sand? © Alamy

Do ostriches really bury their head in the sand?

Asked by: Vanessa Fisher, Plymouth

As flightless birds, ostriches are unable to build nests in trees, so they lay their eggs in holes dug in the ground. To make sure that the eggs are evenly heated, they occasionally stick their heads into the nest to rotate the eggs, which makes it look like they’re trying to hide – hence the myth. An ostrich trying to hide from predators in this way wouldn’t last for long, and it wouldn’t be able to breathe, either!

