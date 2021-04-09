Accessibility Links

  3. Foals rush in where angels fear to tread: Swiss military test helicopter horse evacuation procedure
A picture taken on April 9, 2021 in Saignelegier shows a horse being airlifted during a test by Swiss army forces on hoisting horses with a helicopter. - The scientific project, carried out by the Vetsuisse faculty of veterinary medicine and the Swiss army veterinary service, aims at transporting and rapidly evacuating injured horses to a medical veterinary infrastructure. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

Foals rush in where angels fear to tread: Swiss military test helicopter horse evacuation procedure

No need for long faces here - Swiss military trial a new method of transporting injured horses to vets using Super Puma helicopters.

Published:

Giddy up! A team of vets based at the Vetsuisse Faculty of Veterinary Medicine in Saignelegier, Switzerland, have teamed up with the Swiss army to trial a new method of transporting and evacuating injured horses via helicopter.

Champing at the bit

Vets prepare three horses before they are airlifted during a test by Swiss army forces on hoisting horses with a helicopter in Saignelegier on April 9, 2021. - The scientific project, carried out by the Vetsuisse faculty of veterinary medicine and the Swiss army veterinary service, aims at transporting and rapidly evacuating injured horses to a medical veterinary infrastructure. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)
Vets prepare three horses before they are airlifted as part of the training exercise. Photo by Fabrice Coffrini/AFP
Hoist that horse!

A picture taken on April 9, 2021 in Saignelegier shows a horse being airlifted during a test by Swiss army forces on hoisting horses with a helicopter. - The scientific project, carried out by the Vetsuisse faculty of veterinary medicine and the Swiss army veterinary service, aims at transporting and rapidly evacuating injured horses to a medical veterinary infrastructure. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)
The exercise took place on 9 April 2021 in Saignelegier in Jura, Switzerland. The project aims at transporting and rapidly evacuating injured horses to a medical veterinary infrastructure. Photo by Fabrice Coffrini/AFP
Hold your horses

A picture taken on April 9, 2021 in Saignelegier shows a horse being airlifted during a test by Swiss army forces on hoisting horses with a helicopter. - The scientific project, carried out by the Vetsuisse faculty of veterinary medicine and the Swiss army veterinary service, aims at transporting and rapidly evacuating injured horses to a medical veterinary infrastructure. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)
The horses were fitted with a specially designed harness to keep them comfortable on their journeys. Photo by Fabrice Coffrini/AFP
Don’t spare the horses!

A picture taken on April 9, 2021 in Saignelegier shows three horses being airlifted together during a test by Swiss army forces on hoisting horses with a helicopter. - The scientific project, carried out by the Vetsuisse faculty of veterinary medicine and the Swiss army veterinary service, aims at transporting and rapidly evacuating injured horses to a medical veterinary infrastructure. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)
The Super Puma helicopters were able to transport the horses without causing them unnecessary distress. Photo by Fabrice Coffrini/AFP
Who ordered the life-sized pinata?

TOPSHOT - A picture taken on April 9, 2021 in Saignelegier shows three horses being airlifted together during a test by Swiss army forces on hoisting horses with a helicopter. - The scientific project, carried out by the Vetsuisse faculty of veterinary medicine and the Swiss army veterinary service, aims at transporting and rapidly evacuating injured horses to a medical veterinary infrastructure. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)
The horses remained calm throughout the trip. Photo by Fabrice Coffrini/AFP
Triple threat

TOPSHOT - Three horses are about to touch ground after being airlifted during a test by Swiss army forces on hoisting horses with a helicopter in Saignelegier on April 9, 2021. - The scientific project, carried out by the Vetsuisse faculty of veterinary medicine and the Swiss army veterinary service, aims at transporting and rapidly evacuating injured horses to a medical veterinary infrastructure. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)
A group of three horses successfully complete their trip. Photo by Fabrice Coffrini/AFP
Get off your high horse

A horse is about to touch ground after being airlifted during a test by Swiss army forces on hoisting horses with a helicopter in Saignelegier on April 9, 2021. - The scientific project, carried out by the Vetsuisse faculty of veterinary medicine and the Swiss army veterinary service, aims at transporting and rapidly evacuating injured horses to a medical veterinary infrastructure. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)
A solo horse touches down. Photo by Fabrice Coffrini/AFP
James Cutmore

James Cutmore is the picture editor of BBC Science Focus Magazine, researching all the nice pictures in the magazine and on the website. He is also has a passion for taking his own photographs

