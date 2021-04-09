Foals rush in where angels fear to tread: Swiss military test helicopter horse evacuation procedure

Giddy up! A team of vets based at the Vetsuisse Faculty of Veterinary Medicine in Saignelegier, Switzerland, have teamed up with the Swiss army to trial a new method of transporting and evacuating injured horses via helicopter.
Champing at the bit
Vets prepare three horses before they are airlifted as part of the training exercise. Photo by Fabrice Coffrini/AFP Getty Images
Hoist that horse!
The exercise took place on 9 April 2021 in Saignelegier in Jura, Switzerland. The project aims at transporting and rapidly evacuating injured horses to a medical veterinary infrastructure. Photo by Fabrice Coffrini/AFP Getty Images
Hold your horses
The horses were fitted with a specially designed harness to keep them comfortable on their journeys. Photo by Fabrice Coffrini/AFP Getty Images
Don’t spare the horses!
The Super Puma helicopters were able to transport the horses without causing them unnecessary distress. Photo by Fabrice Coffrini/AFP Getty Images
Who ordered the life-sized pinata?
The horses remained calm throughout the trip. Photo by Fabrice Coffrini/AFP Getty Images
Triple threat
A group of three horses successfully complete their trip. Photo by Fabrice Coffrini/AFP Getty Images
Get off your high horse
A solo horse touches down. Photo by Fabrice Coffrini/AFP Getty Images