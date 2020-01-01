Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. Nature
  3. How did tortoises reach the Galápagos Islands?
How did tortoises reach the Galápagos Islands? © Getty Images

How did tortoises reach the Galápagos Islands?

Asked by: Tamsin Nicholson

The Galápagos tortoises are iconic animals, often living for over 100 years and weighing as much as 400kg. They’re only found on the Galápagos Islands in the Pacific Ocean, nearly 1,000km away from the nearest landmass, Ecuador. So scientists have long scratched their heads over how they got there in the first place.

Advertisement

In the early 19th Century, some thought that sailors had transferred the giant tortoises to the Galápagos Islands from the Mascarene Islands in the Indian Ocean. However, thanks to DNA tests, we now know that the ancestor of Galápagos tortoises came from South America.

In the late 1800s, palaeontologist Georg Baur thought that the animals must have walked across an ancient land bridge. They couldn’t have crossed an ocean, he reasoned, because tortoises were thought to be poor swimmers. But then, in 1923, naturalist William Beebe tossed one over the side of a yacht! Fortunately, the reptile was a skilful swimmer, steering itself purposefully and extending its neck upwards to breathe. But a week after the ordeal, it died. Beebe assumed that it had ingested too much seawater, so he found the idea of a tortoise swimming from Ecuador to the Galápagos just too much to swallow.

In the end, it took two lines of evidence to seal the deal for #TeamSwim. In the mid-20th Century, research on plate tectonics confirmed that the Galápagos Islands were formed by volcanic activity. The islands rose from the ocean. There never was a land bridge. And in 2004, a giant tortoise from Aldabra, in the Indian Ocean, walked onto a beach in Tanzania, Africa, after swimming (and/or drifting) for 750km. It was emaciated and covered in barnacles, but otherwise okay.

Scientists now think that Galápagos tortoises became established after a pregnant female ancestor or breeding pair made a similar long-distance swim from South America to the islands, around two million years ago.

Read more:

Advertisement

Authors

Helen Pilcher

Helen Pilcher

Social networks

 

Tags

353-960-x-612
  • Pay by Direct Debit and get 3 issues for £5*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

What animal collectively makes up the largest biomass on Earth? © Getty Images
Nature

What animal collectively makes up the largest biomass on Earth?

Top 10: Which animals sleep the most?
Nature

Top 10: Which animals sleep the most?

Why do wombats do cube-shaped poos? © Getty Images
Nature

Why do wombats do cube-shaped poos?

Why do red and grey squirrels not interbreed? © Getty Images
Nature

Why do red and grey squirrels not interbreed?

How does trophy hunting affect wild animal populations? © Getty Images
Nature

How does trophy hunting affect wild animal populations?

Head to head: Grizzly bear vs African lion
Nature

Head to head: Grizzly bear vs African lion

What's the most sexual animal? © Getty Images
Nature

What’s the most sexual animal?

How do corals eat? © Getty Images
Nature

How do corals eat?