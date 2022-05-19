Hot on the heels of the groundbreaking Dinosaurs: The Final Day With David Attenborough, a new documentary narrated by everyone's favourite natural historian is out this month.

Advertisement

The latest David Attenborough documentary is titled Prehistoric Planet, and features an executive producer credit for filmmaker Jon Favreau. Also credited on the show are the BBC Studios Natural History Unit, executive producer Mike Gunton, composer Hans Zimmer and visual effects company MPC.

What is Prehistoric Planet?

Prehistoric Planet promises to draw viewers back in time to the end of the Cretaceous Period, 66 million years ago, just before the dinosaurs died out. Shot in the style of a real nature documentary, it will showcase the behaviour of both iconic and lesser-known species, giving us an insight into how they might have lived.

The documentary uses state-of-the-art technology and cutting-edge palaeontological research to create photorealistic effects, showing the best-possible view of how they might have looked.

Advertisement

Where and when can I watch Prehistoric Planet?

Prehistoric Planet is a five-episode series. One episode will be released per day from Monday 23 to Friday 27 May on Apple TV+.

Watch the trailer