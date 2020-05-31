Accessibility Links

Sign up to our daily newsletter
  1. Home
  2. Nature
  3. Virtual 3D recreation of the heart reveals nerve cells network

Virtual 3D recreation of the heart reveals nerve cells network

The model should allow researchers to precisely study the organisation and function of the heart’s neurons in incredible detail.

Most people tend to associate nerve cells (neurons) with the brain, but the heart also has a network of nerve cells known as the ‘intrinsic cardiac nervous system’ (ICN). Now, for the first time, a virtual 3D heart has been created that showcases the ICN on a cellular level.

Advertisement

It was created by scientists from diverse areas of study, and should allow researchers to precisely study the organisation and function of the heart’s neurons in incredible detail.

To create the 3D model, which was based on a rat heart, the scientists combined a variety of different techniques. First, they took thin slices through the length of the heart, obtaining microscope images and tissue samples in the process. They used these to create the foundation of the 3D construction.

Next, individual nerve cells were extracted from the rat hearts, and genetic information was obtained from them. This data was then fitted onto the 3D model, allowing the scientists to understand the role played by each nerve cell.

This image shows a whole-heart view of the 3D reconstructed male rat heart, showing the extent and distribution of the intrinsic cardiac neurons © Achanta et al. - iScience
This image shows a whole-heart view of the 3D reconstructed male rat heart, showing the extent and distribution of the intrinsic cardiac neurons © Achanta et al. – iScience

While the research was based on rat hearts, the team says that it should have an impact on human medicine.

For example, certain cases of heart disease have been improved by stimulating the vagus nerve, which runs all the way from the brain to the abdomen, branching off into the throat, heart, lungs and digestive system. Yet it is unclear why some heart disease cases can be cured in this way and others cannot.

Read more about the heart:

“Evaluating these cardiac neurons from an anatomical and molecular perspective may help us better understand their function and develop therapies that can produce these protective effects of the vagus nerve onto the hearts of more patients,” said co-author Dr Jonathan Gorky, from Thomas Jefferson University.

Advertisement

The methods used to create this model have been made available via the SPARC programme, so that other teams can build upon the research, potentially leading the way for the development of virtual maps of other organs.

Reader Q&A: Why is the heart slightly to the left in the chest?

Asked by: Adam King, Huddersfield

The heart is located fairly centrally beneath the breastbone, but it does protrude towards the left. This is because the heart’s bottom-left chamber (the ‘left ventricle’) is responsible for pumping oxygenated blood around the whole body, so it needs to be stronger and larger than the right ventricle, which only pumps blood to the lungs. It’s this left ventricle that you can feel beating in your chest.

One in 10,000 people actually have a mirror-image heart which points towards the right – a condition known as ‘dextrocardia’.

Read more:

Authors

uE3XhUGP_400x400

Alice Lipscombe-Southwell

Managing editor, BBC Science Focus

Tags

960x612webanner350
  • Pay just £43.65 every 14 issues by Direct Debit, saving 40%!*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

Male mice turned into females using DNA previously thought to be ‘junk’ © Greta Keenan, Francis Crick Institute.
Nature

Male mice turned into females using DNA previously thought to be ‘junk’

iStock_000011132010_Large
Nature

Two hearts beating in one baboon

Mice show their emotions on their faces, just like humans © Julia Kuhl/Max Planck Institute of Neurobiology
Science news

Mice show their emotions on their faces, just like humans

Rats avoid actions that will hurt others - even if it earns them a treat © Getty Images
Science news

Rats avoid actions that will hurt others – even if it earns them a treat

Could rats really grow as big as sheep? © Getty Images
Nature

Could rats really grow as big as sheep?

Learning to drive can lower stress levels in rats © University of Richmond
Science news

Learning to drive can lower stress levels in rats

Mouse brain mapped with single-cell resolution © Allen Institute for Brain Science
Science news

Mouse brain mapped with single-cell resolution

Blind mice see again thanks to altered skin cells © Getty Images
Science news

Blind mice see again thanks to altered skin cells