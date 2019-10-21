Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition: 20 magnificent pictures of the microscopic world

Instead of bucolic landscapes, deep-and-meaningful portraits, and hipster street photography, the winners of the Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition turn their cameras on the microscopic world, which means this year’s collection is filled with snowflakes, spiders and see-through embryos.

Now in its 45th year, the competition has celebrated scientific images and the technology behind them, and has produced an amazing array that are as enthralling as they are beautiful (see 2017’s competition for a delightful algae that looks like the video game character Pac-Man).

So without further ado, here are the top 20 winners from the Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition 2019.



1 Fluorescent turtle embryo

Teresa Zgoda & Teresa Kugler

Campbell Hall, New York, USA

Stereomicroscopy, Fluorescence

5x (Objective Lens Magnification)



2 Depth-colour coded projections of three stentors (single-cell freshwater protozoans)

Dr Igor Siwanowicz

Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI), Janelia Research Campus, Ashburn, Virginia, USA

Confocal

40x (Objective Lens Magnification)



3 Alligator embryo developing nerves and skeleton

Daniel Smith Paredes & Dr. Bhart-Anjan S. Bhullar

Yale University, Department of Geology and Geophysics, New Haven, Connecticut, USA

Immunofluorescence

10x (Objective Lens Magnification)



4 Male mosquito

Jan Rosenboom

Universität Rostock, Rostock, Mecklenburg Vorpommern, Germany



Focus Stacking

6.3x (Objective Lens Magnification)



5 Snowflake

Caleb Foster

Caleb Foster Photography, Jericho, Vermont, USA

Transmitted Light

4x (Objective Lens Magnification)



6 Small white hair spider

Javier Rupérez

Almáchar, Málaga, Spain

Reflected Light, Image Stacking

20x (Objective Lens Magnification)



7 Chinese red carnation stamen

Dr. Guillermo López López

Alicante, Spain

Focus Stacking

3x (Objective Lens Magnification)



8 Frozen water droplet

Garzon Christian

Quintin, Cotes-d’Armor, France

Incident Light

8x (Objective Lens Magnification)



9 Tulip bud cross section

Andrei Savitsky

Cherkassy, Ukraine

Reflected Light

1x (Objective Lens Magnification)



10 BPAE cells in telophase stage of mitosis

Jason M. Kirk

Baylor College of Medicine, Optical Imaging & Vital Microscopy Core, Houston, Texas, USA

Confocal with Enhanced Resolution

63x (Objective Lens Magnification)



11 A pair of ovaries from an adult Drosophila female stained for F-actin (yellow) and nuclei (green); follicle cells are marked by GFP (magenta)

Dr. Yujun Chen & Dr. Jocelyn McDonald

Kansas State University, Department of Biology, Manhattan, Kansas, USA

Confocal

10x (Objective Lens Magnification)



12 Mosquito larva

Anne Algar

Hounslow, Middlesex, United Kingdom

Darkfield, Polarizing Light, Image Stacking

4x (Objective Lens Magnification)



13 Cuprite (mineral composed of copper oxide)

Dr. Emilio Carabajal Márquez

Madrid, Spain

Focus Stacking

20x (Objective Lens Magnification)



14 Female Oxyopes dumonti (lynx) spider

Antoine Franck

CIRAD – Agricultural Research for Development, Saint Pierre, Réunion

Focus Stacking

1x (Objective Lens Magnification)



15 Pregnant Daphnia magna (small planktonic crustacean)

Marek Miś

Marek Miś Photography, Suwalki, Podlaskie, Poland

Modified Darkfield, Polarized Light, Image Stacking

4x (Objective Lens Magnification)



16 Housefly compound eye pattern

Dr. Razvan Cornel Constantin

Bucharest, Romania

Focus Stacking, Reflected Light

50x (Objective Lens Magnification)



17 Vitamin C

Karl Deckart

Eckental, Bavaria, Germany

Brightfield, Polarized Light

4x (Objective Lens Magnification)



18 Cristobalite crystal suspended in its quartz mineral host

Billie Hughes

Lotus Gemology, Bangkok, Thailand

Darkfield

40x (Objective Lens Magnification)



19 Octopus bimaculoides embryo

Martyna Lukoseviciute & Dr. Carrie Albertin

University of Oxford, Weatherall Institute of Molecular Medicine, Oxford, Oxfordshire, United Kingdom

Confocal, Image Stitching

5x (Objective Lens Magnification)



20 Blood vessels of a murine (mouse) heart following myocardial infarction (heart attack)

Simon Merz, Lea Bornemann & Sebastian Korste

University Hospital Essen, Institute for Experimental Immunology & Imaging, Essen, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Germany

Tissue Clearing, Light Sheet Fluorescence Microscopy

2x (Objective Lens Magnification)