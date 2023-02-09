World’s most adorable foxes and mind-blowing snow leopards: Best of this year’s Wildlife Photographer entries
Sascha Fonseca's image of the elusive Snow Leopard wins the popular vote in the latest Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition.
During a three-year project, photographer Sascha Fonseca managed to capture an amazing image of the elusive snow leopard gazing out across the mountains of Ladakh, high in the Indian Himalayas. His reward for this hard work is the coveted prize of Wildlife Photographer of the Year People's Choice Award winner for 2023.
Snow leopards face many threats to their survival, including poaching and habitat loss. Local herders also kill them in order to protect their own livestock, meaning that snow leopard numbers have decreased by over 20 per cent in the past twenty years.
The image received the most votes from the 25 images that made it on the shortlist for this year's prize. Other ranked images included a truly heartbreaking image of a vervet monkey baby still clinging to its mother after it had been killed by a leopard (warning: the image, featured at the end of this article, isn’t for the faint-hearted).
Wildlife Photographer of the Year is developed and produced by the Natural History Museum, London. The winning images will appear in a special exhibition that will run at the Natural History Museum until 2 July 2023.
World of the snow leopard - Overall winner
Among the flowers - Top 5
Fox affection - Top 5
Portrait of Olobor - Top 5
Holding on - Top 5
Authors
James Cutmore is the picture editor of BBC Science Focus Magazine, researching striking images for the magazine and on the website. He is also has a passion for taking his own photographs
