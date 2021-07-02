Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. Nature
  3. Why does bamboo grow so fast?
Why does bamboo grow so fast? © Getty Images

Why does bamboo grow so fast?

Some bamboo plants can grow at a rate of 0.00003 km/h.

Published:

Bamboo is the fastest-growing plant on Earth. In fact, the Chinese moso bamboo can grow almost a metre in a single day.

Advertisement

Bamboo grows in dense forests where little light reaches the ground and there is strong evolutionary pressure to reach the sunlight as quickly as possible.

Bamboo shoots are connected to their parent plant by an underground stem, called a rhizome. This means the shoot doesn’t need any leaves of its own, until it reaches full height. Bamboo also grows with constant diameter. Unlike woody plants, bamboo doesn’t waste energy on growth rings that progressively thicken the stalk. It’s just a single stick, growing straight up.

Read more:

Asked by: Nibal Sawaf, Cardiff

Advertisement

To submit your questions email us at questions@sciencefocus.com (don’t forget to include your name and location)

Authors

luis villazon

Luis Villazon

Q&A expert

Luis trained as a zoologist, but now works as a science and technology educator. In his spare time he builds 3D-printed robots, in the hope that he will be spared when the revolution inevitably comes.

Tags

HPS21_ScienceFocus_940x530
  • Pay by Direct Debit and get 50% off*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

Why do we give flora and fauna Latin names? © Getty Images
Nature

Why do we give flora and fauna Latin names?

Why do leaves change colour in autumn? © Getty Images
Nature

Why do leaves change colour in autumn?

Why don’t plants get sunburn? © Getty Images
Nature

Why don’t plants get sunburn?

Do plants die of old age? © Getty Images
Nature

Do plants die of old age?

Why do trees lose their leaves? © iStock
Nature

Why do trees lose their leaves?

Why are prickly pears prickly? © iStock
Nature

Why are prickly pears prickly?

Do plants grow better you sing to them? © Getty Images
Nature

Do plants grow better you sing to them?

Can a plant die of cancer? © iStock
Nature

Can a plant die of cancer?