11 dazzling images of the UK’s vibrant ocean wildlife

The Marine Conservation Society have released a selection of incredible ocean photography from some of its members, to celebrate sealife in the seas around the United Kingdom.

While the images we are featuring here show the colourful and curious world under the surface of the UK’s seas, they also illustrate the fragile ecosystems that are in urgent need of protection and restoration.

The Marine Conservation Society campaigns for clean seas and beaches, sustainable fisheries, and protection of marine life. Through education, community involvement and collaboration, the charity raises awareness of the many threats that face our seas and promotes individual, industry and government action to protect the marine environment. The Marine Conservation Society provides information and guidance on many aspects of marine conservation and produces the Good Fish Guide as well as involving thousands of volunteers in projects and surveys.

Painted goby in shell

Humpback Whale

Catshark

Bobtail squid

Anemone in mussels

Crabs fighting

Sea Angel

Life in a diver’s torch

Sea squirt

Cuttlefish

Starfish

