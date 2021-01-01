Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. Nature
  3. Top 10: World’s most dangerous animals
Top 10: Deadliest creatures © Getty Images

Top 10: World’s most dangerous animals

Which animal kills the most humans per year? Spoiler: it's not sharks.

Here’s a morbid question for you: which animals kill the most humans every year?

Advertisement

Although Hollywood films suggest our greatest threats include sharks and rampaging apes, the deadliest creatures are often much smaller – and more likely to kill through disease rather than razor-sharp teeth.

But which creature is Earth’s number one killer? Find out the top 10 below.

10. Lions

Deadliest creatures - Lions © Getty Images

(Kills 200 humans per year)

9. Hippos

Deadliest creatures - Hippos © Getty Images

(Kills 500 humans a year)

8. Elephants

Deadliest creatures - Elephants © Getty Images

(Kills 600 humans per year)

7. Crocodiles

Deadliest creatures - Crocodiles © Getty Images

(Kills 1,000 humans per year)

6. Scorpions

Deadliest creatures - Scorpions © Getty Images

(Kills 3,300 humans per year)

5. Assassin Bugs (Chagas disease)

Deadliest creatures - Assassin Bugs © Getty Images

(Kills 10,000 per year)

4. Dogs (rabies)

Deadliest creatures - Dogs © Getty Images

(Kills 59,000 per year)

3. Snakes

Deadliest creatures - Snakes © Getty Images

(Kills 138,000 humans per year)

2. Humans (homicides only)

Deadliest creatures - Human © Getty Images

(Kills 400,000 humans per year)

1. Mosquitoes

Deadliest creatures - Mosquito © Getty Images

(Kills 725,000 per year through spreading diseases such as malaria)

Read more: 

Advertisement

To submit your questions email us at questions@sciencefocus.com (don’t forget to include your name and location)

Tags

Feb 360 banners-940x530px
  • Pay by Direct Debit and save 50%*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

Why do beached whales die so often? © iStock
Nature

Why do beached whales die so often?

Why do wombats do cube-shaped poos? © Getty Images
Nature

Why do wombats do cube-shaped poos?

How do whales sing? © Getty Images
Nature

How do whales sing?

How can I survive a bear attack? © Getty
Nature

The thought experiment: How can I survive a bear attack?

Are we the only animals to experience menopause? © Getty Images
Nature

Are we the only species to have a menopause?

How did the zebra get its stripes? © iStock
Nature

How did the zebra get its stripes?

Are coywolves a new species? © Getty Images
Nature

Are coywolves a new species?

Do animals murder their own species? © Getty Images
Nature

Do animals murder their own species?