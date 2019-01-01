Accessibility Links

Try our magazine
  1. Home
  2. Nature
  3. What is a pink fairy armadillo?
What is a pink fairy armadillo? © Getty Images

What is a pink fairy armadillo?

Silky white fur, pink armour and hard to see, these almost mythical-like creatures are declining in the wild.

The pink fairy armadillo is mostly an apt name. After all, this is a species that spends most of its time in a subterranean neverland and whose pink armour, sitting atop silky white fur, gives it an almost magical charm. However, it also has some rather unfairy-like qualities. Fairies, for instance, do not have robust digging claws. And fairies do not use their enormous bottoms to firm up the soil as they dig to strengthen the walls of their tunnels.

Advertisement

This species of armadillo is found only in the deserts and scrublands of central Argentina. To limit the likelihood of heat exhaustion during the warm season, it uses its leathery shell as a cooling aid. By pumping this thin layer of armour with blood, the pink fairy armadillo can flush away heat from its body’s core. This is an organism that doesn’t spare its blushes. It depends upon them for survival.

Like all fairies, the pink armadillo is hard to see. The only time these animals surface is when heavy rain forces them out of their burrows, often into the mouths of introduced predators such as domestic cats and dogs. The species is likely to be declining in the wild, so this is one fairy that’s in need of a godmother.

Read more:

Advertisement

Subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine for fascinating new Q&As every month and follow @sciencefocusQA on Twitter for your daily dose of fun facts.

Tags

You may like

What animal collectively makes up the largest biomass on Earth? © Getty Images
Nature

What animal collectively makes up the largest biomass on Earth?

Top 10: Which animals sleep the most?
Nature

Top 10: Which animals sleep the most?

Why do wombats do cube-shaped poos? © Getty Images
Nature

Why do wombats do cube-shaped poos?

Why do red and grey squirrels not interbreed? © Getty Images
Nature

Why do red and grey squirrels not interbreed?

What animals live at the bottom of the Mariana Trench? © Getty Images
Nature

What animals live at the bottom of the Mariana Trench?

What's the world's toughest animal? © Cultura RM Exclusive/Gregory S. Paulson/Getty Images
Nature

What’s the world’s toughest animal?

Why do lions have manes? © Getty
Nature

Why do lions have manes?

Head to head: Grizzly bear vs African lion
Nature

Head to head: Grizzly bear vs African lion