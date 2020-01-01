Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. Nature
  3. What is a red-lipped batfish?
What is a red-lipped batfish? © NaturePL.com

What is a red-lipped batfish?

Pucker up for this poor swimming, bottom dwelling, big mouthed, waddling fish.

The red-lipped batfish flaunts its outrageous scarlet pout with all the charisma of a 1980s goth frontman. No one knows exactly why the batfish sports its signature look, but it may help it to attract mates, or to recognise others of the same species at spawning (reproduction) sites.

Advertisement

The red-lipped batfish lives at depths of up to 75 metres in the waters surrounding the Galápagos Islands, where it is adapted to life as a bottom dweller, living and feeding on the seafloor. It is a poor swimmer, but modified fins act as makeshift legs, helping it to ‘walk’ along the sand. Well, it’s more of a froggy waddle, but when a little more speed is required, the batfish can push off with the ‘pelvic’ fins beneath its body and use its muscular tail to propel itself through the water.

The fish also sports a fleshy appendage on the top of its head called an illicium, which contains a chemical-emitting lure that’s thought to help it attract the small fish and invertebrates on which it feeds. This fish is enigmatic, it’s eccentric, and with no known predators, we should be able to enjoy its Instagram-worthy pout for some time to come.

Read more:

Advertisement

Authors

Helen Pilcher

Helen Pilcher

Social networks

 

Tags

355-300x250
  • Pay by Direct Debit and get 40% off an annual subscription*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

Are mammals the only animals that yawn? © Getty Images
Nature

Are mammals the only animals that yawn?

What is the earliest, geologically, that humans could have survived on Earth? © Getty Images
Nature

What is the earliest, geologically, that humans could have survived on Earth?

Top 10: What are the fastest fish in the world? © Getty Images
Nature

Top 10: What are the fastest fish in the world?

Can marine animals get the bends? © Getty Images
Nature

Can marine animals get the bends?

How do microbeads affect fish? © Getty Images
Nature

How do microbeads affect fish?

How do schools of fish swim in perfect unison? © Getty Images
Nature

How do schools of fish swim in perfect unison?

Do fish have tongues? © Getty Images
Nature

Do fish have tongues?

Do all fish and shellfish contain mercury? © Getty Images
Nature

Do all fish and shellfish contain mercury?