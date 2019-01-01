Accessibility Links

Try our magazine
  1. Home
  2. Nature
  3. What propels the ‘sailing stones’ across the Californian desert?
What propels the ‘sailing stones’ across the Californian desert? © Getty Images

What propels the ‘sailing stones’ across the Californian desert?

Asked by: Samuel Murphy, Nottingham

Reports of rocks apparently moving across dry lakebeds in Death Valley, California, have been circulating for over a century. With some ‘sailing stones’ weighing over 300kg and leaving trails hundreds of metres long, scientists have long struggled to find a plausible explanation.

Advertisement

That changed in 2014, when researchers led by Richard Norris at Scripps Institution of Oceanography showed that during the winter, rain turns to ice on the lakebeds, which then cracks during the daytime, forming large panels. These sometimes catch the wind, lift up and start moving – shoving even large boulders ahead of them across the soft mud. But conditions must be just right: if the ice is too thick, it doesn’t break into panels; too thin, and it can’t shove the rocks.

Read more:

Advertisement

Subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine for fascinating new Q&As every month and follow @sciencefocusQA on Twitter for your daily dose of fun facts.

Tags

You may like

Why do lions have manes? © Getty
Nature

Why do lions have manes?

What was the life expectancy of a dinosaur? © Getty Images
Nature

What was the life expectancy of a dinosaur?

What animal collectively makes up the largest biomass on Earth? © Getty Images
Nature

What animal collectively makes up the largest biomass on Earth?

Top 10: Which animals sleep the most?
Nature

Top 10: Which animals sleep the most?

Why do wombats do cube-shaped poos? © Getty Images
Nature

Why do wombats do cube-shaped poos?

Would alien life need to have DNA? © Getty Images
Nature

Would alien life need to have DNA?

Why do red and grey squirrels not interbreed? © Getty Images
Nature

Why do red and grey squirrels not interbreed?

What animals live at the bottom of the Mariana Trench? © Getty Images
Nature

What animals live at the bottom of the Mariana Trench?