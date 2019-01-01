Accessibility Links

Try our magazine
  1. Home
  2. Nature
  3. What’s the best way to get wasps to go away?
What’s the best way to get wasps to go away? © Getty Images

What’s the best way to get wasps to go away?

Tell those little black and yellow picnic menaces to buzz off and enjoy a sarnie outside in peace with a few handy tips.

Wasps are attracted to white, bright blue and yellow, but can’t see red, so plan your wardrobe accordingly.

Advertisement

Their vision is also optimised to look for the sudden, sharp movements of insects, so wildly flailing as you try to swat a wasp will just make it more determined.

Killing a wasp also releases pheromones that will attract other wasps nearby. Instead, calmly trap the wasp under a glass, so it can’t return to the nest and tell the others where to find your food.

A 2012 study tested the wasp-repelling properties of different essential oils and found that a mix of clove, geranium and lemongrass oil was the most effective, so try a dab behind each ear.

Read more:

Advertisement

Subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine for fascinating new Q&As every month and follow @sciencefocusQA on Twitter for your daily dose of fun facts.

Tags

You may like

Why do wasp and bee stings hurt so much? © Getty Images
Nature

Why do wasp and bee stings hurt so much?

Do wasps make honey? © iStock
Nature

Do any wasps make honey?

How does smoke subdue bees? © Getty Images
Nature

How does smoke subdue bees?

Why do earthworms surface after rain? © Getty Images
Nature

Why do earthworms surface after rain?

Why are flies attracted to bad smells? © Getty Images
Nature

Why are flies attracted to bad smells?

Paper wasps punish rivals with poker faces © iStock
Nature

Paper wasps punish rivals with poker faces

Is it true there are dead wasps in figs? © iStock
Nature

Is it true there are dead wasps in figs?

Could any creature evolve to breathe fire, like a dragon? © Getty Images
Nature

Could any creature evolve to breathe fire, like a dragon?