Accessibility Links

Sign up to our daily newsletter
  1. Home
  2. Nature
  3. What’s the largest flying animal?

What’s the largest flying animal?

Asked by: Sam Crossley, Bradford

In terms of wingspan, the largest birds are those adapted for soaring, long-distance flight. The wandering albatross is the current record holder, with a maximum recorded wingspan of 3.7 metres, but prehistoric animals were even more impressive.

Advertisement
What’s the largest flying animal?

Pelagornis sandersi, a bird which lived 25 million years ago, had an estimated wingspan of up to 7.4 metres. Like albatrosses, it probably took to the air by running downhill into a headwind, or launching off cliffs. However, even P. sandersi was dwarfed by some of the pterosaurs, those flying reptiles from the time of the dinosaurs. The largest so far discovered is Quetzalcoatlus northropi, which may have weighed more than 200kg with a wingspan of 11 metres. That’s as wide as a Cessna 172 aeroplane! Computer simulations have shown that Q. northropi could soar at 130km/h and stay aloft for up to 10 days.

Read more:

Advertisement

Authors

luis villazon

Luis Villazon

Q&A expert

Luis trained as a zoologist, but now works as a science and technology educator. In his spare time he builds 3D-printed robots, in the hope that he will be spared when the revolution inevitably comes.

Tags

960x612webanner350
  • Pay just £43.65 every 14 issues by Direct Debit, saving 40%!*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

Which came first, the chicken or the egg?
Nature

Which came first, the chicken or the egg?

Are mammals the only animals that yawn? © Getty Images
Nature

Are mammals the only animals that yawn?

Why didn’t dinosaurs evolve to be more intelligent? © Getty Images
Nature

Why didn’t dinosaurs evolve to be more intelligent?

What makes a dinosaur a dinosaur? © iStock
Nature

What makes a dinosaur a dinosaur?

Do crows actually fly in a straight line? © Getty Images
Nature

Do crows actually fly in a straight line?

How big could an animal get? © Getty Images
Nature

How big could an animal get?

Why were birds the only dinosaurs to survive the mass extinction? © Getty Images
Nature

Why were birds the only dinosaurs to survive the mass extinction?

Are camouflaged animals aware that they can only hide in certain environments? © Getty Images
Nature

Are camouflaged animals aware that they can hide only in certain environments?