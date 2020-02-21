Accessibility Links

Try our magazine
  1. Home
  2. Nature
  3. When bees can’t see, the humble bumble can make do with a fumble

When bees can’t see, the humble bumble can make do with a fumble

Bumblebees have the complex cognitive ability to store information in a way that can be retrieved using different senses.

  • New study finds that bumblebees can recognise objects in the dark using the sense of touch.
  • Results show that bumblebees are able to successfully recognise objects in both directions, sight-to-touch and touch-to-sight.
  • Cross-modal object recognition has been shown in primates, rats, dolphins and electric fish.
Advertisement

Like humans, bumblebees have been found to recognise objects in the dark using their sense of touch.

Scientists have demonstrated that the insects are able to store information in such a way that it can be retrieved using different senses, a complex cognitive ability known as cross-modal object recognition.

Humans use this ability to recognise something they have seen before, like for example, finding a set of keys by fishing around at the bottom of a backpack.

Apart from bees and humans, cross-modal object recognition has been shown in primates, rats, dolphins and electric fish.

When bees can’t see, the humble bumble can make do with a fumble (Bees performing cross model object recognition test © Lars Chittka/Queen Mary University of London)
Bees performing cross model object recognition test © Lars Chittka/Queen Mary University of London

Selene Gutierrez Al-Khudhairy, a PhD student at the University of York and co-author on the study, said: “This is an amazing feat when you consider the minuscule size of a bee’s brain.”

Professor Lars Chittka, head of the lab at Queen Mary University of London where the study was performed, added: “We’ve long known that bees can remember the shapes of flowers.

“Our new work indicates that something is going on inside the mind of bees that is wholly different from a machine – that bees can conjure up mental images of shapes.”

Read more about bees:

The researchers trained 44 bumblebees to recognise two differently shaped objects, cubes and spheres, using either touch or vision.

Some of the shapes contained a bitter quinine solution while the others housed sugar water.

The bumblebees were trained to differentiate between the two shapes, without touching them, by getting them to recognise which shape contained the rewarding sugar solution.

When tested in the dark, the bees used their sense of touch to explore the preferred object that contained sugar water.

After bees learned to find a particular shape in the dark, they were tested again in the light. This time, the insects used their sense of touch to explore their preferred shape.

The researchers said the results showed that the bees were able to successfully recognise the objects cross-modally in both directions, sight-to-touch and touch-to-sight.

Dr Cwyn Solvi, lead author on the paper who was based at Queen Mary University of London and is now at Macquarie University in Sydney, said: “The results of our study show that bumblebees don’t process their senses as separate channels – they come together as some sort of unified representation.”

But she added: “This doesn’t mean bees experience the world the same way we do, but it does show there is more going on in their heads than we have ever given them credit for.”

Advertisement

The findings are published in the journal Science.

Reader Q&A: Why do bees buzz?

Asked by: Sam Elton, Preston

Bees and other Neoptera insects don’t flap their wings directly. Instead, the flight muscles pull on the springy thorax wall to make it ‘ping’ in and out. Bees also have muscles that can contract multiple times from a single nerve impulse.

Together these adaptations allow bees to beat their wings at 200-230Hz (cycles per second). We hear this as a buzzing tone. Bees also buzz when not flying, to shake pollen from a flower onto their body.

Authors

Alexander McNamara

Alexander McNamara

Social networks

Online Editor, BBC Science Focus

Alexander is the Online Editor at BBC Science Focus and is the one that keeps sciencefocus.com looking shipshape and Bristol fashion. He has been toying around with news, technology and science on internet for well over a decade, and sports a very fetching beard.

PA Media

PA Science

Social networks

 

Tags

You may like

Royal jelly vaccines may help to stop the decline of honey bees © Getty Images
Science news

Royal jelly ‘vaccines’ may help to stop the decline of honey bees

Bumblebees are disappearing at rates “consistent with a mass extinction” © Antoine Morin
Science news

Hotter temperatures could lead to a “mass extinction” of bumblebees

For bees, the sweeter the nectar, the harder to vomit © Getty Images
Science news

For bees, the sweeter the nectar, the harder to vomit

Bumblebees can be trained to score goals using a mini-ball, revealing unprecedented learning abilities, according to scientists at Queen Mary University of London © Iida Loukola/QMUL
Nature

Footballing bees are expert problem solvers

Genetic secrets of sex-changing fish discovered © Kevin Bryant
Science news

Genetic secrets of sex-changing fish discovered

Fish taste buds could teach humans to regrow teeth © Getty Images
Science news

Fish taste buds could teach humans to regrow teeth

Blue whales' heart rate can drop to just 2 beats per minute © Getty Images
Science news

Blue whales’ heart rate can drop to just 2 beats per minute

Prehistoric amphibian terrorised early dinosaurs © Joana Bruno
Nature

Prehistoric amphibian terrorised early dinosaurs