  3. Why do blackbirds always dive in front of my car?
Why do blackbirds always dive in front of my car? © Daniel Bright

Why do blackbirds always dive in front of my car?

Asked by: Colin Swain

A speeding car feels like a threat: birds don’t understand that cars won’t leave the road to chase them down. Some species will escape upwards, but gaining altitude is difficult to do quickly.

Species that live in hedgerows, like the blackbird, prefer to dive close to the ground where they can easily reach cover and hide. In springtime, this behaviour could also be the bird’s way of protecting its nest, by distracting any would-be predator.

Authors

luis villazon

Luis Villazon

Q&A expert

Luis trained as a zoologist, but now works as a science and technology educator. In his spare time he builds 3D-printed robots, in the hope that he will be spared when the revolution inevitably comes.

