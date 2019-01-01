Accessibility Links

Try our magazine
  1. Home
  2. Nature
  3. Why do millipedes have so many legs?
Why do millipedes have so many legs? © Getty Images

Why do millipedes have so many legs?

Asked by: Henry Butler, Canterbury

Though no known millipede species has 1,000 legs, common species of this burrowing arthropod have between 40 and 400 legs – more than enough to move the millipede forwards with impressive heft.

Advertisement

Like an army of tiny soldiers running a giant battering ram into a wall, this adaptation allows the millipede’s head to be forced into the cracks between lumps of soil where the most delicious leaf matter often resides. These crevices also offer excellent protection from predators.

Read more:

Advertisement

Subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine for fascinating new Q&As every month and follow @sciencefocusQA on Twitter for your daily dose of fun facts.

Tags

You may like

How does smoke subdue bees? © Getty Images
Nature

How does smoke subdue bees?

Why do earthworms surface after rain? © Getty Images
Nature

Why do earthworms surface after rain?

Why are flies attracted to bad smells? © Getty Images
Nature

Why are flies attracted to bad smells?

Could any creature evolve to breathe fire, like a dragon? © Getty Images
Nature

Could any creature evolve to breathe fire, like a dragon?

Why don’t flies fly in a straight line? © Getty Images
Nature

Why don’t flies fly in a straight line?

What's the biggest butterfly in the world? © Alamy
Nature

What’s the biggest butterfly in the world?

Why do spiders sometimes stay still for a long time? © iStock
Nature

Why do spiders sometimes stay still for a long time?

What's the highest G-force an insect can survive? © Getty Images
Nature

What’s the highest G-force an insect can survive?