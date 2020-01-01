Accessibility Links

  3. Why don’t spiders get caught in their own web?
Why don’t spiders get caught in their own web? © Getty Images

Why don’t spiders get caught in their own web?

Asked by: Regan Cook, via Twitter

Spiders only put glue droplets on some of their strands of silk, and they tend to avoid these as they move around their web. Spiders also only touch the web with the tips of their feet (‘tarsi’), which have a non-stick coating.

In addition, a special claw on the end of each foot grips the web and pulls it against springy hairs. When the claw is released, the springy hairs push the web strand away, stopping it from sticking.

