Why have dogs evolved to hear higher pitches than us?

Humans can hear frequencies up to about 20kHz, whereas dogs hear up to 45kHz. Almost all mammals have much better high-frequency hearing than other vertebrates – fish, amphibians and reptiles only hear up to about 5kHz, and birds up to 8-12kHz.

It’s not that mammals need high-frequency hearing for communication – most can hear frequencies well above the ones they make themselves. Instead, mammals have adapted in this unique way so they can locate where a sound is coming from. Called ‘binaural spectral-difference cueing’, their special way of hearing works by comparing the frequency range of a sound as it arrives in each ear. Because the ear on the farthest side is partially ‘shadowed’ by the head, some of the frequencies will be absorbed – higher frequencies are absorbed more than lower ones.

But the smaller the head, the less effect it has on lower frequency sounds, so the animal must be able to hear a higher upper frequency limit in order to be able to detect the spectral-difference effect. A mouse needs to hear up to 90kHz to use binaural spectral-difference cues, whereas an elephant manages with just 10kHz. Dogs fall somewhere in the middle because they have smaller heads than us.

