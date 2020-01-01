Accessibility Links

Sign up to our daily newsletter
  1. Home
  2. Nature
  3. Why is the sky blue?
Why is the sky blue? © Getty Images

Why is the sky blue?

Asked by: Natalie Weaver (aged 11)

It’s often thought it’s because of light reflected back into the sky from the blue sea. In fact, it’s the result of sunlight being scattered when it strikes the air molecules in the atmosphere.

Advertisement

Sunlight is made up of – literally – all the colours of the rainbow, and the complex physics of how light interacts with molecules means shorter-wavelength blue light is more strongly scattered than red light. As a result, it is blue-coloured light that ends up spread most widely across the sky, dominating its appearance.

Read more:

Advertisement

Authors

robert matthews

Robert Matthews

Science writer

Robert is a science writer and visiting professor of science at Aston University. He likes maths, West End musicals and hamsters.

Tags

351-940x530subsbanner
  • Pay just £43.65 every 14 issues by Direct Debit, saving 40%!*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

Can taking digital photos damage art? © iStock
Everyday science

Can taking digital photos damage art?

What's the highest G-force an insect can survive? © Getty Images
Nature

What’s the highest G-force an insect can survive?

How do chameleons change colour? © Getty Images
Nature

How do chameleons change colour?

Why is a green screen green? © iStock
Future Technology

Why is a green screen green?

Why do clothes get darker when wet? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Why do clothes get darker when wet?

Do all substances have three states of matter?© Getty Images
Nature

Do all substances have three states of matter?

Does green blood exist? © Getty Images
Nature

Does green blood exist?

What determines the colour of an object? © Getty Images
Everyday science

What determines the colour of an object?