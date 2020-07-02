Accessibility Links

  3. Would the dinosaurs have eaten us if we were alive at the same time?
Would the dinosaurs have eaten us if we were alive at the same time? © Daniel Bright

Would the dinosaurs have eaten us if we were alive at the same time?

Asked by: Sarah Deery

Let’s imagine humans living 66 million years ago, alongside the biggest meat-eating dinosaur of all, Tyrannosaurus . T. rex surely would have been able to eat people. There are fossil bite marks, matching the teeth of T. rex, on the bones of Triceratops and duck-billed dinosaurs such as Edmontosaurus, which were both over 50 times heavier than an average person. But that doesn’t mean we would be hunted to extinction.

Like the prey of lions and tigers today, we would have been in danger, but found ways to survive. Many dinosaurs that were smaller than us survived alongside T. rex, and none of them had the benefit of our large brains!

Read more:

Dr Stephen Brusatte

