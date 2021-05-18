Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. Science news
  3. 10-billion-year-old red giant stars help researchers understand how our galaxy evolved
10-billion-year-old red giant stars help researchers understand how our galaxy evolved © NASA/JPL-Caltech/ESA/CXC/STScI

10-billion-year-old red giant stars help researchers understand how our galaxy evolved

The stars reveal information about the early Milky Way, before its collision with a satellite galaxy called Gaia-Enceladus around 10 billion years ago.

Published:

Some of the oldest stars in our galaxy have been dated with unprecedented precision, scientists say.

Advertisement

Researchers surveyed roughly 100 red giant stars and determined that some of these were originally part of a satellite galaxy called Gaia-Enceladus, which collided with the Milky Way early in its history.

The study revealed that the group of stars observed all have similar ages, or are slightly younger than the majority of the stars known to have started their lives within the Milky Way.

This corroborates existing theories suggesting the Milky Way had already started forming a significant fraction of its stars when the merger with the Gaia-Enceladus (also known as the Gaia Sausage) occurred, around 10 billion years ago.

By the time of the collision, the Milky Way was already efficiently forming stars, most of which now reside within its thick disc, one of two disc-like structures that make up the galaxy.

“The chemical composition, location and motion of the stars we can observe today in the Milky Way contain precious information about their origin,” said lead author of the paper Dr Josefina Montalbán.

“As we increase our knowledge of how and when these stars were formed, we can start to better understand how the merger of Gaia-Enceladus with the Milky Way affected the evolution of our galaxy.”

Read more about the history of our galaxy:

In making the calculations, the team used data from the Kepler satellite in combination with data from the Gaia and Apogee instruments, using a technique called asteroseismology.

This relatively new technique involves measuring the oscillations caused by sound waves trapped inside the star, which enables scientists to assemble information about the star’s size and internal structure, and allows accurate estimations of the star’s age to be made.

In the study published in Nature Astronomy, the team used information on the individual oscillation modes of each star, rather than averaged properties of their pulsations.

Researchers were able to use asteroseismology in combination with spectroscopy – which enables the chemical composition of the stars to be measured.

“We have shown the huge potential of asteroseismology in combination with spectroscopy to deliver precise, accurate relative ages for individual, very old, stars,” said co-author Professor Andrea Miglio, from the University of Bologna.

Advertisement

“Taken together, these measurements contribute to sharpen our view on the early years of our galaxy and promise a bright future for galactic archeoastronomy.”

Authors

BBC Amy-01

Amy Barrett

Social networks

Editorial Assistant, BBC Science Focus

Amy is the Editorial Assistant at BBC Science Focus and looks after all things books, culture and media. She is also a regular interviewer on the Science Focus Podcast. Her interests range from natural history and wildlife, to women in STEM and accessibility tech.

PA Media

PA Science

Social networks

 

Tags

HPS21_ScienceFocus_940x530
  • Pay by Direct Debit and get 50% off*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

Star visible to naked eye reveals history of Milky Way Galaxy © NASA
Science news

Star visible to naked eye reveals history of Milky Way Galaxy

Astronomers develop new way to spot galaxies' dark matter © Getty Images
Science news

Astronomers develop new way to spot galaxies’ dark matter

Astronomers discover most distant source of radio emission known to date
Science news

Astronomers discover most distant source of radio emission known to date

Andromeda galaxy has a humongous halo of gas © NASA, ESA, and E. Wheatley (STScI)
Science news

Andromeda galaxy has a humongous halo of gas

Ancient galaxies caught in supermassive black hole's spider web © ESO/L Calçada/PA
Science news

Ancient galaxies caught in supermassive black hole’s spider web

An artist's rendition of the galaxies Akira (right) and Tetsuo (left) © Kavli IPMU
Space

Are ‘red geysers’ the solution to an old-galaxy mystery?

Ancient galaxy quite chill, actually © ALMA/ESO/NAOJ/NRAO
Science news

Ancient galaxy is quite chill, actually

Star discovered travelling over 1,700 kilometres every second © Swinburne Astronomy Productions/PA
Science news

Star discovered whizzing out of the Galaxy at over 1,700 kilometres every second