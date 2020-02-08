Accessibility Links

Try our magazine
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Air pollution linked to childhood asthma in nearly 50 per cent of cases
Air pollution linked to childhood asthma in nearly 50 per cent of cases © Getty Images

Air pollution linked to childhood asthma in nearly 50 per cent of cases

Up to half of all cases of childhood asthma cases in Barcelona could be prevented by adhering to air pollution limits, a study has found.

Worsening air pollution could be contributing to childhood asthma cases in, a study carried out in Barcelona has found. The Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) collated asthma incidence rates in the city for children between 1 and 18 years of age and concluded that 48 per cent could be attributed to air pollution every year.

Advertisement

Asthma is a chronic disease of the respiratory system, caused by inflammation of the airways and is associated with increased morbidity and mortality. It is the most common chronic childhood disease and there is currently no cure, although symptoms can be managed with treatment.

Read more about air pollution:

The study took data from the Global Burden of Disease database, which describes mortality and morbidity from major diseases and calculated exposure levels for particles and gases associated with air pollution.

Two scenarios were considered. The first, based on the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines for maximum air pollution exposure levels, found that if guidelines on annual exposure levels were met, up to 19 per cent of childhood asthma cases attributable to the fine particulate matter (PM2.5), and 18 per cent attributable to nitrogen dioxide (NO2), could be prevented each year.

The second scenario reflected the minimum levels of air pollution. By reducing air pollution to the minimum reported levels, up to 48 per cent of cases attributable to NO2 inhalation, 39 per cent attributable to PM2.5 and 31 per cent of cases attributable to black carbon (BC), could be prevented each year.

Advertisement

“Road transport is one of the major air pollution sources. Barcelona urgently needs interventions to reduce the amount of motor-vehicle traffic, which has a negative impact on the health of the city’s children,” said Mark Nieuwenhuijsen, director of the Urban Planning, Environment and Health Initiative at ISGlobal. “Reducing traffic does not only reduce air pollution, but also reduce noise and heat island effects and increases physical activity which are all beneficial to health.”

How can I protect myself against air pollution?

  1. Use an air quality monitor
  2. Wear a fitted mask
  3. Take a bike path
  4. Use green cleaning products
  5. Buy houseplants
  6. Use a home air filter

Authors

Holly Spanner

Production assistant, BBC Science Focus

Holly is the production assistant at BBC Science Focus. She has an MSc in Geoscience from UCL, a BSc in Geology & Archaeology from the University of Birmingham and a sustained interest in astronomy, earth sciences and photography.

Tags

You may like

Black carbon from air pollution 'found on the baby’s side of the placenta' (A pregnant woman with a face mask walking on the street in Singapore © Rahman/AFP/Getty Images)
The Human Body

Black carbon from air pollution ‘found on the baby’s side of the placenta’

Traditional soups could prevent malaria infection, study suggests © Getty Images
News

Traditional soups could be the secret ingredient in fighting malaria

Depression 30 per cent more likely in school year's youngest students © Getty Images
News

Depression 30 per cent more likely in school year’s youngest students

GCSE results suffer as screen time rises © Getty Images
The Human Body

GCSE results suffer as screen time rises

More than 160,000 people could die over the next decade from strokes and heart attacks caused by air pollution, the British Heart Foundation has warned © Getty Images
News

Air pollution could kill ‘equivalent of more than 40 people’ a day by the next decade

Does playing music make you smarter? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Does playing music make you smarter?

Music helps to build the brains of premature babies © Stéphane Sizonenko - UNIGE HUG
News

Music helps to build the brains of premature babies

Excessive screen-time linked to changes in preschoolers’ brains © Getty Images
The Human Body

Excessive screen-time linked to changes in preschoolers’ brains