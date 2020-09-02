Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. Science news
  3. Alzheimer’s could be triggered by hearing loss
Alzheimer's could be triggered by hearing loss © Getty Images

Alzheimer’s could be triggered by hearing loss

The brain's memory centre, the temporal lobe, is also responsible for the manipulation of auditory information.

Scientists studying how hearing loss may cause dementia have developed a new theory focusing on memory centres deep in the brain.

Advertisement

Hearing loss has been shown to be linked to dementia in previous studies and could cause around 1 in 10 cases. Now, published in the journal Neuron, a team at Newcastle University has suggested a new theory to explain how a disorder of the ear can lead to Alzheimer’s disease – a concept never looked at before.

Read more about Alzheimer’s:

It is hoped that this new understanding may be a significant step towards advancing research into Alzheimer’s disease and how to prevent the illness for future generations.

We propose that altered activity in the memory system caused by hearing loss and the Alzheimer’s disease process trigger each other
Dr Will Sedley, Newcastle University

Newcastle experts considered three ways that hearing loss could be linked with Alzheimer’s:

  • A common underlying cause for hearing loss and dementia;
  • A lack of sound-related input leading to the brain shrinking;
  • Cognitive impairment causing people to engage more brain resources to compensate for hearing loss, which then become unavailable for other tasks.

The team has proposed a new angle which focuses on the memory centres deep in the temporal lobe.

Their recent work indicates that this part of the brain, typically associated with long-term memory for places and events, is also involved in short-term storage and manipulation of auditory information.

The temporal lobe (highlighted here) is the memory centre of the brain © Getty Images
The temporal lobe (highlighted here) is the memory centre of the brain © Getty Images

The team consider explanations for how changes in brain activity due to hearing loss might directly promote the presence of abnormal proteins that cause Alzheimer’s disease, therefore triggering the disease.

Professor Tim Griffiths, from Newcastle University’s Faculty of Medical Sciences, said: “The challenge has been to explain how a disorder of the ear can lead to a degenerative problem in the brain.

“We suggest a new theory based on how we use what is generally considered to be the memory system in the brain when we have difficulty listening in real-world environments.”

Read more about memory:

Dr Will Sedley, from Newcastle University’s Faculty of Medical Sciences, said: “This memory system engaged in difficult listening is the most common site for the onset of Alzheimer’s disease.

“We propose that altered activity in the memory system caused by hearing loss and the Alzheimer’s disease process trigger each other.

Advertisement

“Researchers now need to examine this mechanism in models of the pathological process to test if this new theory is right.”

Reader Q&A: Does ear shape affect hearing?

Asked by: Walt Haddock, California, US

Yes. The outer part of your ear, the pinna, is shaped to amplify sounds and locate their source. Try listening to a steady sound while moving your head or bending your ears. The changes you notice are what the brain uses to determine location, and the pinna’s shape exaggerates these variations.

Everyone’s ears are different, so we learn this skill from infancy. In experiments, people wearing false ears have trouble localising sounds for up to six weeks but they don’t lose the ability to hear without them. So this is more like learning a new language than adapting to a new sense.

Read more:

Authors

BBC Amy-01

Amy Barrett

Social networks

Editorial Assistant, BBC Science Focus

Amy is the Editorial Assistant at BBC Science Focus and looks after all things books, culture and media. She is also a regular interviewer on the Science Focus Podcast. Her interests range from natural history and wildlife, to women in STEM and accessibility tech.

PA Media

PA Science

Social networks

 

Tags

353-960-x-612
  • Pay by Direct Debit and get 3 issues for £5*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

GettyImages-581747549use
The Human Body

Antidepressant could help fight dementia

© Christian Penaloza
Future Technology

Two arms good, three arms better

Royal Society: UK could be 'global leader' in neural interfaces © Getty Images
The Human Body

Brain hacking UK could be 'global leader' in neural interfaces

How psychopaths control their ‘dark impulses’ © Getty Images
Science news

How psychopaths control their ‘dark impulses’

Diet rich in fruit, vegetables and tea linked to lower Alzheimer’s risk © Getty Images
Science news

Diet rich in fruit, vegetables and tea linked to lower Alzheimer’s risk

GettyImages-114474335
The Human Body

Let’s talk about dreams

Newborn baby hiccups linked to brain growth © Getty Images
The Human Body

Newborn baby hiccups linked to brain growth

Loud music puts young people at risk of hearing damage © Getty Images
Science news

Loud music puts young people at risk of undetected hearing damage