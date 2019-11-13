Accessibility Links

Try our magazine
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Arrokoth: Minor planet known as Ultima Thule given official name
New Horizons returns sharp images of Ultima Thule © NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Southwest Research Institute

Arrokoth: Minor planet known as Ultima Thule given official name

Arrokoth means ‘sky’ in the language of the Native American Powhatan people, NASA said.

The most distant world ever explored – 4 billion miles away – finally has an official name, Arrokoth, replacing its nickname ‘Ultima Thule’. That means “sky” in the language of the Native American Powhatan people, NASA said.

Advertisement

NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft flew past the snowman-shaped body on New Year’s Day, three and a half years after exploring Pluto. This small icy world lies a billion miles beyond Pluto.

“The name Arrokoth reflects the inspiration of looking to the skies,” lead scientist Alan Stern of Southwest Research Institute said in a statement, “and wondering about the stars and worlds beyond our own.”

New Horizons is operated from Johns Hopkins University’s Applied Physics Lab in Laurel, Maryland. The Hubble Space Telescope — which discovered Arrokoth in 2014 — has its science operations in Baltimore.

Read more about New Horizons:

The New Horizons team got consent for the name from Powhatan tribal elders and representatives, according to NASA. The International Astronomical Union and its Minor Planet Centre approved the choice.

Advertisement

Arrokoth is among countless objects in the Kuiper Belt, beyond the orbit of Neptune. New Horizons will observe some of these objects from afar as it makes its way deeper into space.

New Horizons’ first sharp image of Arrokoth

In January, the New Horizons spacecraft returned a sharp image of Arrokoth, then known as Ultima Thule, revealing details of its snowman-like shape and its colour.

“The two lobes are perfectly separated, which implies that they must have merged extremely gently. Otherwise, they would have shattered,” said Dr Olivier Hainaut, astronomer at the European Southern Observatory.

“This is not typical for other parts of the Solar System — look at the craters on the Moon for examples of what usually happens!”

Arrokoth’s colour, as well as its shape, holds clues to its nature. “The two lobes seem to be of the same colour, and the surfaces seem very uniform,” observes Dr Hainaut.

“This is also extremely interesting: this suggests the two lobes are constituted of the same material, and that it is rather homogeneous.”

Read more about Arrokoth

Tags

You may like

Is there liquid water on Mars? © Getty Images
Space

Is there liquid water on Mars?

aturn eclipsing the sun, seen from behind by the Cassini orbiter. Earth is the small dot between the rings on the upper, left-hand side © NASA/JPL/Space Science Institute
Space

Bittersweet feeling before Cassini mission death plunge

Interstellar greenhouses: how a single molecule could be key to growing plants in microgravity © NASA
Space

Interstellar greenhouses: how a single molecule could be key to growing plants in microgravity

New close-up of Jupiter’s south pole. The oval features are cyclones © NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Betsy Asher Hall/Gervasio Robles
Space

First Juno results already challenge our understanding of Jupiter

NASA and the mystery of the glowing Moon © Getty Images
Space

NASA and the mystery of the glowing Moon

Mars © NASA, ESA, and The Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA)
Space

Landing on Mars is hard – here’s how we plan to succeed in 2021

New Horizons returns sharp images of Ultima Thule © NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Southwest Research Institute
News

New Horizons returns sharp image of Ultima Thule

New NASA spacesuit revealed in preparation for return to the Moon (Kristine Davis, a spacesuit engineer at NASA’s Johnson Space Center, wearing a ground prototype of NASA’s new Exploration Extravehicular Mobility Unit (xEMU), is seen during a demonstration of the suit, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at NASA Headquarters in Washington. The xEMU suit improves on the suits previous worn on the Moon during the Apollo era and those currently in use for spacewalks outside the International Space Station and will be worn by first woman and next man as they explore the Moon as part of the agency’s Artemis program © NASA/Joel Kowsky)
News

New NASA spacesuit revealed in preparation for return to the Moon