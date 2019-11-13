Arrokoth: Minor planet known as Ultima Thule given official name

The most distant world ever explored – 4 billion miles away – finally has an official name, Arrokoth, replacing its nickname ‘Ultima Thule’. That means “sky” in the language of the Native American Powhatan people, NASA said.

Advertisement

NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft flew past the snowman-shaped body on New Year’s Day, three and a half years after exploring Pluto. This small icy world lies a billion miles beyond Pluto.

'Arrokoth': a Native American term meaning “sky” in the Powhatan/Algonquian language. With consent from Powhatan Tribal elders and representatives, it's now the official name for the Kuiper Belt object visited by @NASANewHorizons. About today's ceremony: https://t.co/1jp3Y2CvNX pic.twitter.com/ni7TGq8zYE — NASA (@NASA) November 12, 2019

“The name Arrokoth reflects the inspiration of looking to the skies,” lead scientist Alan Stern of Southwest Research Institute said in a statement, “and wondering about the stars and worlds beyond our own.”

New Horizons is operated from Johns Hopkins University’s Applied Physics Lab in Laurel, Maryland. The Hubble Space Telescope — which discovered Arrokoth in 2014 — has its science operations in Baltimore.

Read more about New Horizons:

The New Horizons team got consent for the name from Powhatan tribal elders and representatives, according to NASA. The International Astronomical Union and its Minor Planet Centre approved the choice.

Advertisement

Arrokoth is among countless objects in the Kuiper Belt, beyond the orbit of Neptune. New Horizons will observe some of these objects from afar as it makes its way deeper into space.