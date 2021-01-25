Baby tyrannosaurs were the largest-ever hatchlings

Baby tyrannosaur dinosaurs were the largest ever hatchlings from eggs, a team of palaeontologists has discovered by studying embryo samples. Their findings suggest the creatures, which lived more than 70 million years ago, were around around 1 metre (3ft) long when they hatched, despite being able to grow to over 12m (40ft) long and weigh around 8000kg.

Led by Dr Greg Funston, a University of Edinburgh researcher, the team examined fossilised remains of a tiny jaw bone and claw which had been found in Canada and the US.

Published in the Canadian Journal of Earth Sciences, the study reveals that they belong to a baby tyrannosaur – cousin of the fabled T-rex – in 3D scans and are the first-known fossils of tyrannosaur embryos.

The work was supported by the Royal Society, Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada, and National Science Foundation, involving researchers from universities of Alberta, Calgary, Montana State and Chapman who collaborated with the University of Edinburgh’s School of Geosciences.

The team has also estimated that tyrannosaur eggs – remains of which have never been found – were around 43 centimetres long.

Their analysis also revealed that the three-centimetre-long jaw bone possesses distinctive tyrannosaur features, including a pronounced chin, indicating that these physical traits were present before the animals hatched.

“These bones are the first window into the early lives of tyrannosaurs and they teach us about the size and appearance of baby tyrannosaurs,” said Funston.

“We now know that they would have been the largest hatchlings to ever emerge from eggs and they would have looked remarkably like their parents — both good signs for finding more material in the future.”

This work on embryo tyrannosaur bones will help researchers refine their search for fossils of young tyrannosaur babies.