Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. Science news
  3. Body odour enzyme existed ‘before evolution of modern humans’
Body odour enzyme existed 'before evolution of modern humans' © Getty Images

Body odour enzyme existed ‘before evolution of modern humans’

Researchers have identified the cause of the smell produced by armpits as a particular enzyme.

Scientists have discovered what lies behind the armpit’s ability to produce the pungent characteristic smell known as body odour or BO.

Advertisement

Researchers from the University of York have previously shown that only a few bacteria in your armpit are the real culprits behind BO. But now, working with Unilever scientists, they have identified a unique BO enzyme found only in the bacteria that live under the arm that is responsible for the armpit odour.

The study, published in Scientific Reports, highlights how particular bacteria have evolved a specialised enzyme to produce some of the key molecules recognised as BO.

The armpits are home to a diverse community of bacteria that is part of your natural skin microbiome. When the bacteria in the armpit encounter sweat, they produce pungent products called thioalcohols which are responsible for the odour.

Read more about the skin microbiome:

The researchers identified Staphylococcus hominis as one of the main microbes behind body odour. They discovered the enzyme by transferring it to non-odour producing bacteria and found that it also began to produce a smell.

Co-first author Dr Michelle Rudden from the group of Professor Gavin Thomas in the University of York’s department of biology, said: “Solving the structure of this BO enzyme has allowed us to pinpoint the molecular step inside certain bacteria that makes the odour molecules.

“This is a key advancement in understanding how body odour works, and will enable the development of targeted inhibitors that stop BO production at source without disrupting the armpit microbiome.”

Advertisement

The researchers say that this BO enzyme was present in S. hominis long before the emergence of Homo sapiens as a species, suggesting that body odour existed prior to the evolution of modern humans.

Am I more bacteria than human?

There are more bacterial cells in your body than human cells, but the ratio isn’t as extreme as once thought. A 2016 study at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel found that our total cell count is 56 per cent bacteria (compared with earlier estimates of 90 per cent). And because bacteria are much smaller, their total mass is only about  200g. So by weight, we are more than 99.7 per cent human.

Even so, we shouldn’t underestimate the contribution bacteria make to our body, nor feel threatened by it. Most of our ‘human’ cells contain structures called mitochondria, which we rely on to convert glucose into compounds we can use for energy.  

These mitochondria probably began as free-living bacteria before they embarked on a symbiotic relationship with us. The only reason that we don’t include them in our tally of bacteria is that they never leave the confines of human cell membranes, though they are, in many respects, independent organisms with their own DNA. 

Like all multicellular animals, we can’t easily point to individual components and say “This is part of me, and this is not”. Your body is like a city – it has a collective identity that goes beyond its individual inhabitants. The pigeons and squirrels that call London home are just as much a part of it as the humans who live there.

Read more:

Authors

Sara

Sara Rigby

Social networks

Online assistant, BBC Science Focus

Sara is the online assistant at BBC Science Focus. She has an MPhys in mathematical physics and loves all things space, dinosaurs and dogs.

PA Media

PA Science

Social networks

 

Tags

352-940x530yello
  • Pay by Direct Debit and get 3 issues for £5*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

New device has a 'nose' for sniffing bacteria on the breath © Getty Images
Science news

New device has a ‘nose’ for sniffing bacteria on the breath

Coloured scanning electron micrograph of the rod-shaped, Gram-negative bacteria Escherichia coli, commonly known as E. coli
Science news

Toxic microbiome byproduct shows ‘direct link’ to bowel cancer

Children missing measles vaccine 'at greater risk' of catching other deadly infections © PA
Science news

Vaccines tailored to age group could reduce disease spread ‘by almost 50 per cent’

Mosquitos infected with bacteria could help battle spread of dengue fever © Getty Images
Science news

Mosquitoes infected with bacteria could help battle spread of dengue fever

More E.coli infections caused by bad toilet hygiene than undercooked meat © Matt Alexander/PA
Science news

More E.coli infections caused by bad toilet hygiene than undercooked meat

Newborns' gut microbiome changes depending on method of delivery © Getty Images
Science news

Newborns’ gut microbiome changes depending on method of delivery

Seek and destroy: beneficial bacteria programmed to fight cancer © Getty Images
Science news

Seek and destroy: beneficial bacteria programmed to fight cancer

Microbes in our ancestors’ stomachs helped them adapt to new areas © Getty Images
Science news

Microbes in our ancestors’ stomachs helped them adapt to new areas