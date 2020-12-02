Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. Science news
  3. Real-life very hungry caterpillars aren’t adorable but incredibly violent
Real-life very hungry caterpillars will turn incredibly violent © Getty Images

Real-life very hungry caterpillars aren’t adorable but incredibly violent

Think you're bad when you're hangry? A new study found monarch butterfly caterpillars will push and headbutt others out of the way for food.

Caterpillars: you won’t like them when they’re ‘hangry’. That’s according to a new study from Florida Atlantic University, which found that the insects may turn violent when food is scarce.

Advertisement

Researchers noticed that when monarch butterfly caterpillars were deprived of milkweed leaves, their favourite grub, they behaved more aggressively towards each other. In fact, the less food there was, the more the caterpillars lunged and knocked aside other bugs, going as far as head-butting to reach food.

“Aggression is common in insects, including fruit flies, where single-pheromone receptors or single genes have been shown to trigger their aggression,” said lead researcher Prof Alex Keene.

Caterpillars closest to the final stage of metamorphosis (those about to turn into butterflies) were found to be the most aggressive. And for good reason: a lack of nutrition in the bug’s youth may not only reduce its size in adulthood, but also decrease its lifespan.

Although the study was undertaken in a lab, a lack of milkweed is a common issue in the wild. While this is chiefly because the plant only grows during select parts of the year, caterpillars’ ravenous and territorial nature also has an impact.

“If you compare a monarch caterpillar to a fruit fly, when there are lot of larvae on a piece of rotting fruit, they feed socially with little evidence of territoriality,” said Keene.

“But each caterpillar will, at some point in its developmental cycle, encounter resource limitation because they can strip an entire milkweed of leaves.”

Advertisement

Monarch caterpillars are known to consume an entire milkweed plant in two weeks. During their biggest, and hungriest, phase, a single caterpillar can eat an entire leaf in five minutes.

Reader Q&A: Do caterpillars have a sex before they become butterflies?

Asked by: Adrian Lewis, Exeter

The sex of a caterpillar is fixed at the moment the egg is fertilised­, but most species don’t show any sex-specific features until they turn into butterflies.

The immature reproductive organs are still present in the larval stage though, and in a few species with translucent bodies, you can see the red or dark yellow testes of the males.

Read More:

Authors

Thomas Ling

Thomas Ling

Social networks

Staff Writer, BBC Science Focus

Tags

357-600x500
  • Pay by Direct Debit and get 52% off an annual subscription*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

Do animals use medicine? © Nigel Swales
Nature

Do animals use medicine?

Plants as vampires © Getty Images
Nature

The wood-wide web Five astonishing plant adaptations

Mycorrhizal networks: what exactly is the wood-wide web? © Tidy Designs
Nature

The wood-wide web Can trees and plants really talk to each other?

Re-introduce insects to cities to help urban birds, scientists say © Getty Images
Science news

Re-introduce insects to cities to help urban birds, scientists say

Wasp ‘bodyguards’ could be used as biological pesticide © Getty Images
Science news

Wasp ‘bodyguards’ could be used as biological pesticide

Tiger's tender moment wins Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020 © Sergey Gorshkov, Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020
Nature

Tiger’s tender moment wins Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020 competition

COVID-19: Loss of smell a 'highly reliable indicator' of virus © Getty Images
Science news

COVID-19: Loss of smell a ‘highly reliable indicator’ of infection

Sony reveals PS5 console (Sony/PA)
Science news

Sony unveils next-generation PS5 gaming console