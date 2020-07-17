Chemical pesticide warning amid ‘alarming’ UK insect decline

The government should set an ambitious pesticide reduction target to help reverse the “alarming” decline of key insect species in the UK, a report from the Wildlife Trusts says.

The Wildlife Trusts is calling for a new UK target at least as strong as the EU’s goal to half the use of chemical pesticides by 2030.

The UK should also build a connected network of insect-friendly habitats and better reward farmers who support and protect wildlife, its new report says.

“It’s not too late, most insects haven’t gone extinct,” says Dave Goulson, a professor of biology at the University of Sussex and lead author of the report. “We want a big push to try and reverse these declines before it is too late.”

Insects play many essential roles in ecosystems, providing pollination, pest control and food for other species, the report says. However, there is growing evidence that many species of insects are in rapid decline. The UK’s butterfly populations, for example, have fallen by more than 50 per cent since 1976.

“We know that moths are also in decline, wild bees and hoverflies, those are the main groups that we have good datasets for,” says Goulson. “It’s only really quite recently that we’ve appreciated the scale of these declines.”

The decline is not down to pesticides alone – habitat loss has also played a big role, while climate change, light pollution and invasive diseases all have impacts too. But the pesticide issue is perhaps easier to control, says Goulson. “We could certainly rationalise and reduce pesticide use quite quickly if we wanted to,” he says.

The report warns against any weakening of the UK’s pesticide standards through future trade deals with other countries – such as lightening the partial ban on the neonicotinoid group of insecticides.

Instead, farmers should be rewarded financially for insect-friendly practices, it says – an opportunity provided by the Agriculture Bill currently going through Parliament.

“We really need to support them and fund research into more sustainable, reduced pesticide input methods of growing crops and then provide that advice to the farmers,” says Goulson. “And that’s really lacking at the moment.”

The Wildlife Trusts is also calling on people to become “insect champions” by taking on actions to protect and provide habitats for them. This could simply mean planting some insect friendly flowers in a garden or window box, or getting involved in local grassroots campaigns to reduce pesticide use and plant wildflowers in parks, says Goulson.

