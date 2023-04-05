Not even jet fuel can melt steel minds, it seems: while previous studies have suggested methods for reducing conspiracy beliefs, a new review shows that most of these are ineffective.

Behavioural researchers at University College Cork (UCC), Ireland, reviewed 25 previously published studies that tested methods for reducing conspiracy beliefs in over 7,000 participants.

They found that only half of the methods produced any change in beliefs at all, with a small minority seeing significant behavioural change.

“One of the most important findings of our review is that traditional fact-checking and counterarguments are the least effective means of combating conspiracy beliefs,” said one of the review’s authors, PhD candidate Cian O’Mahony.

They also found that methods which appealed to a conspiracy theorist’s empathy had little effect in changing their beliefs.

So, what actually reduces belief in conspiracy theories throughout society? According to the review, only preventative methods may have a significant impact.

This means that the most effective method is to present critical thinking strategies to a person before they are exposed to misinformation. Attempting to prove a conspiracy theory false to somebody after they are exposed to misinformation may only serve to strengthen their resolve – participants were likely to perceive such intervention attempts as cover-ups of the truth.

In addition to preventative measures, a three-month course advising participants on the differences between scientific and pseudoscientific logic was also shown to be fairly effective.

The review identifies the difficulty in implementing these interventions in real-world settings, however. Its authors are therefore developing a video game that trains players in critical thinking skills that may reduce susceptibility to conspiracy theories.

