Accessibility Links

Sign up to our daily newsletter
  1. Home
  2. Science news
  3. Coronavirus: social distancing ‘could save 38.7 million lives’ globally
Coronavirus: social distancing could save '38.7 million lives' globally © Getty Images

Coronavirus: social distancing ‘could save 38.7 million lives’ globally

Researchers at Imperial College London made the findings based on analysis which estimated the potential scale of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • A new model suggests coronavirus could infect almost all the planet’s population if left unchecked.
  • Report suggests taking effective social distancing measures early could save as many as 38.7 million lives.
  • The researchers stress that this model is not a prediction, but an estimate of the scale of the problem.
Advertisement

The coronavirus could have caused 40 million deaths and infected seven billion people if it was left unchecked, experts say.

Researchers at Imperial College London made the findings based on analysis which estimated the potential scale of the coronavirus pandemic across the globe.

The study highlights that failure to mitigate the impact could lead to huge loss of life.

Researchers looked at a number of scenarios, including what would have happened if the world had not reacted to COVID-19 – the “unmitigated scenario”.

They also included two scenarios incorporating social distancing, which result in a single-peaked epidemic – mitigated scenarios.

There were also several scenarios for suppressing the spread of the disease that can have the largest overall impact in terms of reducing disease and deaths.

Read the latest coronavirus developments:

According to the unmitigated scenario, if left unchecked the virus could have infected seven billion people and caused around 40 million deaths this year.

The report suggests social distancing to reduce the rate of social contacts by 40 per cent, coupled with a 60 per cent reduction in social contacts among the elderly population, could reduce this burden by around half.

But the modelling revealed that even with this reduction, health systems in all countries would have been overwhelmed very quickly.

Shoppers wearing a protective face masks carry flowers after a visit to Columbia Road flower market in east London 22 March 2020 © Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP via Getty Images
Shoppers wearing protective face masks carry flowers after a visit to Columbia Road flower market in east London on 22 March 2020 © Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP via Getty Images

Dr Patrick Walker, an author of the report from Imperial, said: “We estimate that the world faces an unprecedented acute public health emergency in the coming weeks and months.

“Our findings suggest that all countries face a choice between intensive and costly measures to suppress transmission or risk health systems becoming rapidly overwhelmed.

“However, our results highlight that rapid, decisive and collective action now will save millions of lives in the next year.”

Read more about the coronavirus:

The report is the 12th to be released by The WHO Collaborating Centre for Infectious Disease Modelling within the MRC Centre for Global Infectious Disease Analysis (Gida), Abdul Latif Jameel Institute for Disease and Emergency Analytics (J-Idea).

In it, the team show that rapid adoption of proven public health measures – including testing and isolation of cases, and wider social distancing to prevent onward transmission – are critical in curbing the impact of the pandemic.

According to the team’s model, implementing measures early on can have a dramatic impact.

If all countries were to adopt this strategy at 0.2 deaths per 100,000 population per week, 95 per cent of the deaths could be averted, saving 38.7 million lives.

However, if this strategy is adopted later, at 1.6 deaths per 100,000 population per week, then this figure drops to 30.7 million.

Professor Azra Ghani, chair in infectious disease epidemiology at Imperial, said: “Rapid, decisive and collective action is required by all countries to limit the effect of this pandemic.

“Acting early has the potential to reduce mortality by as much as 95 per cent, saving 38.7 million lives.

“At the same time, consideration needs to be given to the broader impact of all measures that are put in place to ensure that those that are most vulnerable are protected from the wider health, social and economic impacts of such action.”

Coronavirus: aggressive 'L type' strain affecting 70 per cent of cases (An illustration of the coronavirus, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) © Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)
An illustration of the coronavirus, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) © Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Researchers say their results show the burden likely to be faced by low- and middle-income countries.

Professor Neil Ferguson, said: “Our research adds to the growing evidence that the COVID-19 pandemic poses a grave global public health threat.

“Countries need to act collectively to rapidly respond to this fast-growing epidemic.”

Advertisement

The researchers stress the models are not predictions of what will happen, but they illustrate the magnitude of the problem and the benefits of rapid, decisive and collective action.

How to keep yourself healthy, happy and safe during the coronavirus pandemic from across our network:

Authors

Alexander McNamara

Alexander McNamara

Social networks

Online Editor, BBC Science Focus

Alexander is the Online Editor at BBC Science Focus and is the one that keeps sciencefocus.com looking shipshape and Bristol fashion. He has been toying around with news, technology and science on internet for well over a decade, and sports a very fetching beard.

PA Media

PA Science

Social networks

 

Tags

You may like

Evidence of brutal 33,000-year-old murder found on fossilised skull © Getty Images
Science news

Evidence of brutal 33,000-year-old murder found on fossilised skull

Neolithic burial from Çatalhöyük, Turkey, is represented by a headless young adult female with a fetal skeleton (arrow). Skull removal was a burial custom practiced in number of instances at this locality © Image courtesy of the Çatalhöyük Research Project/Jason Quinlan.
Science news

First proto-urban communities experienced overcrowding, infection and violence

Climate change concerns for banana production © Getty Images
Science news

Climate change boosts banana crop, but benefits won’t last

Beautiful video of Earth’s biosphere released by NASA © Getty Images
Planet Earth

Beautiful video of Earth’s biosphere released by NASA

Children among the worst hit by climate change © Getty Images
Science news

Children among the worst hit by climate change

Should we mine the seabed? © Getty Images
Planet Earth

Should we mine the seabed?

BABYLON, HILLAH, IRAQ - NOVEMBER 20, 2016: This is DigitalGlobe closeup satellite imagery of the remains and location of Babylon -- and ancient city in Mesopotamia. Located in Hillah, Iraq. (Photo DigitalGlobe via Getty Images)
Planet Earth

Earth’s ancient geography ‘directed the course of human evolution’

Exotic migratory birds identified in Peru’s mysterious Nazca lines © Getty Images
Science news

Exotic migratory birds identified in Peru’s mysterious Nasca lines