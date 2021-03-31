DNA can be collected from air, scientists show for first time

Scientists at Queen Mary University of London have shown for the first time that DNA can be collected from the air. The finding could provide new techniques for forensics researchers, anthropologists, and even help in the understanding of the transmission of airborne diseases like COVID-19, they say.

The team looked at whether environmental DNA (eDNA) could be collected from air samples and used to identify animal species. Most similar studies to date have focused on the collection of eDNA from water.

But the new proof-of-concept study, published in the journal PeerJ, showed that airDNA sampling could successfully detect naked mole rat DNA and human DNA in the air.

They first took air samples from a room which had housed naked mole-rats, and then used existing techniques to check for DNA sequences within the sampled air.

Using this approach, the research team showed that airDNA sampling could successfully detect mole rat DNA within the animals’ housing and from the room itself. They also found human DNA in the air samples, suggesting a potential use of this sampling technique for forensic applications.

“Here we provide the first published evidence to show that animal eDNA can be collected from air, opening up further opportunities for investigating animal communities in hard-to-reach environments such as caves and burrows,” said Dr Elizabeth Clare, senior lecturer at Queen Mary and lead author.

“What started off as an attempt to see if this approach could be used for ecological assessments has now become much more, with potential applications in forensics, anthropology and even medicine.

“For example, this technique could help us to better understand the transmission of airborne diseases such as COVID-19.”

The research team is working with partners in industry, including the company NatureMetrics, to see how the technique can be applied in other ways, the university said.

“At the moment social distancing guidelines are based on physics and estimates of how far away virus particles can move, but with this technique we could actually sample the air and collect real-world evidence to support such guidelines,” said Clare.