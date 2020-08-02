Dogs trained to sniff out patients with COVID-19

With their superior nose power, dogs have been trained to sniff out various diseases, including diabetes, malaria and tuberculosis. Now, new preliminary research led by the University of Veterinary Medicine, Hannover, suggests that pups could also detect when people are infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19.

Currently, in order to detect COVID-19, a swab taken from someone’s nose or throat is sent for testing. But this method can be time-consuming and costly, particularly in developing countries, which means that people are often only tested if they are showing symptoms.

In this study, it took one week to train eight sniffer dogs to detect the virus, by presenting them with saliva samples and swabs taken from COVID-19 patients, as well as healthy people with no history of the disease.

After training, the dogs were presented with 1,012 randomised samples, and they correctly identified 157 positive samples and 792 negative samples, for an overall detection rate of 94 per cent.

“We think that this works because the metabolic processes in the body of a diseased patient is completely changed,” said Prof Maren von Köckritz-Blickwede, who took part in the research. “And we think that the dogs are able to detect a specific smell of the metabolic changes that occur in those patients.”

According to Köckritz-Blickwede, the next step will be to establish whether the dogs can differentiate between COVID-19 and other diseases like influenza.

While more research needs to be carried out, this preliminary study shows that the use of sniffer dogs could offer a quick, accurate way to detect COVID-19.

The team have suggested that the technique could be particularly useful at airports, sports stadiums, mass gatherings and country borders, in order to help prevent outbreaks of coronavirus.