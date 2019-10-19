E-cigarettes could help more than 50,000 smokers quit in England each year

Replacing regular cigarettes with vapes could help more than 50,000 English smokers kick the habit each year, a study at University College London has found.

This study was based on data collected by the Smoking Toolkit Study, a series of monthly household surveys of people aged 16 and older in England that dates back to 2006 and included around 1,200 individuals each quarter who had smoked with in the past 12 months.

The team found that as use of e-cigarettes in quit attempts began to increase in 2011 onwards, so did the success rate of quitting. And, when the increase in use of e-cigarettes flattened off somewhat around 2015, so did the increase in quit success.

After making statistical adjustments for factors such as seasonality, underlying trends, population-level policies, spending on tobacco mass media and the affordability of tobacco they estimated that in 2017 around 50,700 to 69,930 smokers had stopped who would otherwise have carried on smoking.

“This study builds on population surveys and clinical trials that find e-cigarettes can help smokers to stop. England seems to have found a sensible balance between regulation and promotion of e-cigarettes,” said lead author Dr Emma Beard, Senior Research Associate at UCL.

“Marketing is tightly controlled so we are seeing very little use of e-cigarettes by never-smokers of any age while millions of smokers are using them to try to stop smoking or to cut down the amount they smoke.”

However, as e-cigarettes are not risk free the researchers strongly discourage non-smokers from using them.