Engineer locates debris from India’s crashed Moon lander in NASA images © AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi, File

Engineer locates debris from India’s crashed Moon lander in NASA images

India’s space agency lost touch with the Vikram lunar lander after it crash-landed in September during its final approach to the Moon’s south pole.

NASA said it has found debris from India’s Moon lander, which crashed on the lunar surface in September.

The US space agency released a photo showing the site of the lander’s impact and the debris field, crediting an Indian engineer for helping to locate the site. The engineer, Shanmuga Subramanian, said he examined an earlier NASA photo to locate the debris.

The space agency said in a statement that Mr Subramanian located the debris about half a mile north west of the main crash site.

“It took days of work to find the crash site,” the engineer said. “I searched around the north of the landing spot and found a small little dot. When I compared it to the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter images of the site from the last nine years, I located the debris and reached out to NASA.”

The space agency said that, after receiving Mr Subramanian’s findings, its team “confirmed the identification by comparing before and after images”. NASA also said: “Despite the loss, getting that close to the surface was an amazing achievement.”

India’s space agency lost touch with the Vikram lunar lander after it crash-landed during its final approach to the Moon’s south pole to deploy a rover to search for signs of water.

A successful landing would have made India just the fourth country to land a vessel on the lunar surface, and only the third to operate a robotic rover there.

