Feeding cows seaweed could reduce their methane emissions by more than 80 per cent

Everyday, a single cow can burp out hundreds of litres of methane – a potent greenhouse gas. As there are more than one billion head of cattle in the world, this means cows kept for dairy or meat are making a significant contribution to climate change.

Advertisement

For this reason, many experts say we should all be reducing our meat consumption. Now, researchers at the University of California, Davis have discovered an alternative that could mean meat lovers can still enjoy their beloved burgers.

They found that mixing in small amount of the seaweed Asparagopsis taxiformis can reduce the methane in bovine belches by 82 per cent by inhibiting enzymes in the cows’ digestive systems.

Read more about climate change:

“We now have sound evidence that seaweed in cattle diet is effective at reducing greenhouse gases and that the efficacy does not diminish over time,” said UC Davis’ Prof Ermias Kebreab, Sesnon Endowed Chair of the Department of Animal Science and director of the World Food Center.

“Only a tiny fraction of the Earth is fit for crop production. Much more land is suitable only for grazing, so livestock plays a vital role in feeding the 10 billion people who will soon inhabit the planet. Since much of livestock’s methane emissions come from the animal itself, nutrition plays a big role in finding solutions.”

The team added about 80 grams of the seaweed to the daily diets of 21 beef cattle over the course of five months. They found that these animals gained the same amount of weight as their herd mates but burped out far less methane.

Advertisement

Results from a taste-test panel found no differences in the flavour of the beef from seaweed-fed steers compared with a control group of animals fed on standard feed.