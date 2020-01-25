Female chimps more likely to stay at home if they have a powerful mum

Female chimps with powerful mums may remain in the family group for longer, according to new research by Duke University and North Carolina State University.

Chimps are unusual among mammals because it’s the daughters, rather than the sons, that tend to leave the family unit at puberty. The sons will remain to help defend territory, while the daughters will head off when they are between 11 and 13 years old.

It’s a risky business – they can be attacked by other females when they join a new group, often end up at the bottom of the pecking order, and tend to get pregnant later.

The new research, which took place at Gombe National Park in Tanzania, analysed 45 years’ worth of data from 31 female chimps and revealed that when daughters had a high-ranking mother, they would tend to stay close rather than leave. This is despite the risk that they could mate with their own male relatives.

While chimp siblings usually show little interest in each other, it is not unknown for high-ranking males to force their sisters into breeding with them. In Gombe, four offspring were born from such matings, but only one survived into adulthood. “Breeding with a brother is a pretty costly mistake,” said Kara Walker, a primatologist from North Carolina State University.

But for the females, the benefits of inheriting your mum’s social clout and having someone who can offer support and share the best feeding spots, could offset the risks of potentially mating with a close male relative.

According to Anne Pusey, a professor of evolutionary anthropology at Duke University, we could learn a lot about human migratory patterns by studying chimpanzees, as young men are also more likely to stay in the family unit than women.