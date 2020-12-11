Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. Science news
  3. Your very first breath kickstarts life-changing support system, mice study finds
Your very first breath kickstarts life-changing support system, mice study finds © Getty Images

Your very first breath kickstarts life-changing support system, mice study finds

Study reveals how a newborn's critical breathing system is triggered – and how sudden death infant syndrome may be prevented in future.

Your first breath as a baby may have been your most important, according to a study based on newborn mice.

Advertisement

Scientists from the University of Virginia School of Medicine have discovered that a mouse’s first gasp after birth triggers a signal within the brainstem, activating a breathing support system critical as a baby exits the womb.

Before they are born, both human and mice babies aren’t required to breathe in the womb. This is thanks to oxygenated blood circulated by the mother through the umbilical cord. At birth, a child’s lungs are filled with liquid, inflating only after the baby takes their first breath.

“Birth is traumatic for the newborn, as the baby has to independently take control over various important body functions, including breathing,” said Professor Douglas Bayliss, one of the researchers.

“We think that activation of this support system at birth provides an extra safety factor for this critical period.”

Read more

It’s hoped a better understanding of this brainstem signalling system could help prevent brain-damaging and potentially deadly pauses in babies’ breathing.

Specifically, researchers found that mice possess a gene that produces a neurotransmitter – a messenger between neurons – immediately after birth. Deactivating this transmitter, they found, caused serious breathing problems in mice.

This suggests that a problem with the neurotransmitter or guiding gene could contribute to sudden death infant syndrome (SIDS). Also known as cot death, SIDS is the leading cause of infant mortality in Western countries.

“These findings raise the interesting possibility that additional birth-related changes may occur in the control systems for breathing and other critical functions,” Bayliss added.

However, the research states that there may be other important factors contributing to SIDS left to discover. Plus, it’s yet to be seen how insightful this mice study is to human childbirth.

Read more about baby science:

Advertisement

Authors

Thomas Ling

Thomas Ling

Social networks

Staff Writer, BBC Science Focus

Tags

357-600x500
  • Pay by Direct Debit and get 52% off an annual subscription*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

Four-month-old ravens could be as intelligent as adult apes © Getty Images
Science news

Four-month-old ravens could be as intelligent as adult apes

The best National Geographic documentaries to watch on Disney Plus @ Disney
Everyday science

The best National Geographic documentaries to watch on Disney+

The best science documentaries to watch on Netflix © Netflix, Getty
Everyday science

The best science documentaries to watch on Netflix

From dreaming to life-saving sniffs: 13 science-based rat facts © Getty Images
Nature

From dreaming to life-saving sniffs: 13 science-based rat facts

NASA and ESA unveil bold new plans for the future of space exploration © Airbus
Science news

ESA and NASA unveil bold plans for the future of space exploration

How can I see the Leonid meteor shower this week? © Getty Images
Science news

How can I see the Leonid meteor shower this week?

Ancient Madagascan bird fossil had a dinosaur bone structure but a modern face © Mark Witton
Science news

Madagascan fossil ‘turns bird evolutionary anatomy on its head’

What does finding water on the Moon mean for the future of space exploration? © Science Photo Library
Science news

What does finding water on the Moon mean for the future of space exploration?