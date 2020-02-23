Flashing blue lights switch on cancer-fighting cells

CAR T-cell therapy uses a patient’s own immune cells to attack a tumour.

This is very effective on blood cancer, but less effective on solid tumours.

Scientists have engineered T cells that can be activated by a pulse of blue light when they are near the tumour.

Advertisement

Scientists have engineered immune cells that switch on when exposed to blue light and have used them to destroy skin tumours in mice.

Developed by bioengineers at the University of California, San Diego, the light control system is a promising new breakthrough in a cancer treatment known as chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy.

This therapy involves modifying a patient’s own T cells – a type of white blood cell that play a key role in the immune system – to treat their cancer.

Read more about cancer treatment:

The T cells are collected from the patient and then genetically engineered to express special receptors on their surface that recognise the foreign substances (antigens) produced by tumour cells. The engineered T cells are then infused back into the patient, where they find and attack the targeted antigens.

Although this approach has been successful at treating some types of blood cancer and lymphoma, it doesn’t work so well on solid tumours. This is partly because healthy cells can also express antigens similar to those of cancer.

“It is very difficult to identify an ideal antigen for solid tumours with high specificity so that CAR T cells only target these diseased tumour sites without attacking normal organs and tissues,” said Dr Peter Yingxiao Wang, who led the team behind the project. “Thus, there is a great need to engineer CAR T cells that can be controlled with high precision in space and time.”

To achieve this, Dr Wang and colleagues created a ‘switch’ inside the engineered T cells that only turns on when exposed to one-second pulses of blue LED light. This light is shined on the site of the tumour and causes two proteins inside the T cell to bind together, triggering the expression of the special, cancer-fighting receptor.

Advertisement

Using this technique, the researchers were able to reduce tumour size in mice by between eight and nine times without harming healthy tissue. In the future, the team hopes to test this new therapy on patients with melanoma.