From long legs to dolphin fins: Rapid evolution created a huge variety of ancient crocodiles

Crocodiles and their relatives are often said to be ‘living fossils’, having evolved to be such good predators that they have remained unchanged for millions of years. However, a new study has shown that this is not the case: ancient crocodiles evolved rapidly and were incredible varied.

Modern crocodiles live in rivers, lakes and wetlands, and use their powerful jaws and long snouts to hunt fish, reptiles, birds and mammals.

Researchers from the University of Bristol found that in the time of the dinosaurs, some crocodiles developed dolphin-like adaptations to living in the oceans, and others lived on land as fast-moving plant-eaters.

The team studied the shape of the skulls and jaws of over 200 crocodile fossils, and analysed how they changed over a time span of 230 million years.

They found huge differences in the rate of evolution, leading to diversity in species that peaked in the Cretaceous period. Thalattosuchians, a marine relative of the crocodile with dolphin-like features, and the small, land-dwelling, long-legged notosuchians were among the fastest-evolving species, rapidly filling ecological niches.

In more recent times, crocodilians have evolved much more slowly. However, crocodiles, alligators and gharials are not living fossils: they have been evolving steadily over the last 80 million years, and show no signs of stopping.

“Crocodiles and their ancestors are an incredible group for understanding the rise and fall of biodiversity,” said lead author Dr Tom Stubbs, a senior research associate at the University of Bristol’s School of Earth Sciences. “There are only 26 crocodile species around today, most of which look very similar. However, there are hundreds of fossil species with spectacular variation, particularly in their feeding apparatus.”

These periods of rapid evolution, likely caused by dramatic shifts in habitat and diet, have often been reported in groups with large variety in species. However, this is the first time that crocodiles, with such low variation in modern species, have been shown to follow this trend.

“Ancient crocodiles came in a dizzying array of forms,” said Dr Stephanie Pierce, associate professor of organismic and evolution biology at Harvard University. “They were adapted to running on land, swimming in the water, snapping fish, and even chewing plants.

“Our study shows that these very different ways of living evolved incredibly fast, allowing extinct crocodiles to rapidly thrive and dominate novel ecological niches over many millions of years.”