How to see the full Harvest Moon 2021 in the UK

Long autumn nights are a great time of year to get out and do some astronomy, particularly if you want to drink in detail of the lunar surface during a full Harvest moon.

You won’t have to stay up late and it’s not too cold – though you might want to take a warm coat and a flask of something hot with you.

But when exactly can you see the full Harvest Moon? And what can you see on its surface? We asked Prof Michael Merrifield, an astronomer at the University of Nottingham.

When is the full Harvest Moon 2021?

The Moon will reach peak ‘fullness’ at 12:54am on 21 September 2021. Though the Moon is technically full for only a moment, you can enjoy great views (weather permitting) for more or less a full day before and after this time.

Why is it called the Harvest Moon?

Full Moons all have a name, and that name is usually related to the time of year.

“It is a tradition to give each of the full Moons of the year a name, and, since we are at harvest time now (at least in the Northern Hemisphere), it is a pretty good way to identify the full Moon with the time of year,” says Merrifield.

How often do full Moons happen?

Full Moons happen roughly once every 29.5 days. This is how long it takes the Moon to orbit the Earth once. In fact, the concept of a month was originally based on the length of the lunar cycle – though in our modern calendar, we’ve adjusted the months to line up with the length of a year.

We normally see one full Moon a month – but because calendar months aren’t the same length as lunar months, it’s possible to get two full Moons in one month. When there are 13 full Moons in one year, we call the bonus one a ‘blue Moon’.

What details can I find when looking at the full Moon?

“It really depends how good your eyesight is! Without a telescope, you might be able to pick out the darker regions called ‘mares’ or ‘seas’. They aren’t, of course, actual oceans – they are expanses of ancient lava flow that have left these dark stains across the Moon,” says Merrifield.

“With a pair of binoculars or a small telescope, you ought to be able to start picking out plenty of individual craters. Away from full Moon, looking close to the terminator – where night turns to day on the Moon – should help, as that is where the shadows are longest, helping to pick out these features.”

There are a few craters you can pick out by eye on the Moon’s surface. If you’re in the northern hemisphere, look slightly to the left of the Moon’s centre and you’ll see a bright crater named Copernicus. To the left of Copernicus, you’ll see the Aristarchus crater, and down near the bottom is Tycho.

If you’re in the southern hemisphere, the Moon will appear the other way up.