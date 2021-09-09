Glowing alien squid is the star attraction in the Ocean Photography Awards 2021

The finalists for this year’s Ocean Photography Awards have just been announced, and this year’s high standard of submissions provide a rich and varied look at the ocean, from multicoloured squid and translucent deep-sea creatures to very curious sea lions and split-shots of crocodiles at sunset.

However, as we too well know, human interaction with the ocean isn’t always positive. The dangers of ghost fishing lines and discarded face masks to aquatic species are something all-too-common, while vast trawler nets and melting ice remind us that the health of the world’s oceans are under constant threat.

The Ocean Photography Awards has a simple mission: to shine a light on the beauty of the ocean and the threats it faces. The winners of this year’s Awards will be announced via a series of films between 10 and 16 September 10, and released on the Ocean Photography Awards Instagram page.

Here are our favourites from the 2021 competition.

