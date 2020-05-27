Accessibility Links

Sign up to our daily newsletter
  1. Home
  2. Science news
  3. How can I watch the SpaceX launch today?
Crew Demo-2 ahead of launch © SpaceX

How can I watch the SpaceX launch today?

The launch is due to take place just after 21:30 UK time – find out how to see it.

NASA and SpaceX are preparing for the first crewed launch to take off from American soil since 2011.

Advertisement

The world will be watching eagerly to see how astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley fair on their journey to the International Space Station (ISS) on Wednesday.

They will be on board a Crew Dragon capsule, blasted into space by a Falcon 9 rocket built by SpaceX.

Here is how you can watch this historic moment as it happens:

When is the SpaceX and NASA launch due to take place?

The lift-off is planned to take place at 16:33 local time on Wednesday, from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

This works out at 21:22 BST.

© PA Graphics
© PA Graphics

How can I watch the launch on TV?

NASA is streaming the launch live on NASA TV, which is available to watch on YouTube.

Coverage will start at 17:00 UK time, so you can get a glimpse of last-minute preparations, interviews and more in the lead up to the big moment at 21:00.

When can I see it in the UK sky?

As long as the weather remains clear and the launch stays on time, it should be possible to see the spacecraft from the UK.

According to Major Tim Peake – who was launched to the ISS himself in 2015 – look west, to the right of the Moon, at 21:20 to get a sighting of the ISS, then by around 21:50 the spacecraft should follow the same route as the ISS over the UK.

For help keeping track of the ISS, the European Space Agency (ESA) has a useful live spotting feature online.

Why is this mission so important?

The mission, known as Demo-2, will allow the US to once again send humans into space rather than relying on paying Russia for a lift on their spacecraft as they have done for the past nine years.

According to NASA, this is a demonstration mission to show SpaceX’s ability to ferry astronauts to the space station and back safely.

Advertisement

It is the final major step required by SpaceX’s astronaut carrier, the Crew Dragon, to get certified by NASA’s Commercial Crew Programme for more long-term manned missions to space.

Authors

Alexander McNamara

Alexander McNamara

Social networks

Online Editor, BBC Science Focus

Alexander is the Online Editor at BBC Science Focus and is the one that keeps sciencefocus.com looking shipshape and Bristol fashion. He has been toying around with news, technology and science on internet for well over a decade, and sports a very fetching beard.

PA Media

PA Science

Social networks

 

Tags

Save 40% on an annual subscription
  • Pay just £43.65 every 14 issues by Direct Debit, saving 40%!*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

Historic SpaceX launch a 'major milestone' in space exploration (Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley © SpaceX
Science news

Historic SpaceX launch a ‘major milestone’ in space exploration

SpaceX Crew Dragon: everything you need to know about the manned space launch © SpaceX
Science news

SpaceX Crew Dragon Everything you need to know about the Demo-2 space launch

Watch a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket land in full 360-degree video © SpaceX
Space

Watch a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket land in full 360-degree video

SpaceX plans to land on Mars by 2018 © SpaceX/Flickr
Science news

SpaceX plans to land on Mars by 2018

Watch the moment the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasts into pieces on landing © elonmusk/Instagram
Space

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasts into pieces on landing

Amazon and Tesla bosses battle for NASA Moon contract (Artemis astronauts on the Moon © Nasa via AP))
Science news

Amazon and Tesla bosses battle for NASA Moon contract

Have the first dust particles from interstellar space reached Earth? © Getty Images
Space

Have the first dust particles from interstellar space reached Earth?

© NASA, ESA, and the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA)
Science news

Hubble takes us on a journey to the centre of the Galaxy