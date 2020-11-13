In pictures: Aerospace start-up unveils first-ever independently developed supersonic jet

Boom Supersonic recently unveiled the XB-1 prototype at its headquarters in Denver, Colorado. The aircraft is a one-third-scale supersonic jet constructed as part of the development for the company’s planned Overture supersonic passenger jet that’s proposed to be rolled out by 2025.
XB-1’s 21m-long fuselage has been optimally shaped for high-speed aerodynamic efficiency © Boom Supersonic
The carbon-composite airframe maintains its strength and rigidity, even under the high temperatures and stresses of supersonic flight © Boom Supersonic
The delta wing balances low-speed stability at take-off and landing with high-speed efficiency when airborne © Boom Supersonic
XB-1 is fitted with three J85-15 engines, designed by General Electric, which will provide more than 50,000 newtons of thrust, allowing the plane to fly at breakthrough supersonic speeds © Boom Supersonic
XB-1 is the demonstrator airplane for the planned commercial airliner Overture and a critical step toward mainstream supersonic travel, the company says © Boom Supersonic
The aircraft’s anti-skid brakes enable it to land safely at approach speeds of up to 340km/h © Boom Supersonic
The company already has 30 preorders for its Overture passenger jet from Japan Airlines and Virgin Group © Boom Supersonic
The last commercial supersonic flight was made by Concorde’s in October 2003 © Boom Supersonic
XB-1 will undergo a 100% carbon-neutral flight test program in 2021 © Boom Supersonic
XB-1 will complete its ongoing, extensive ground test programme before heading to Mojave, California, in 2021 for flight tests © Boom Supersonic