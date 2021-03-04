Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. Science news
  3. In pictures: Virgin air-launched rocket carries 10 ‘CubeSat’ satellites into orbit
In pictures: Virgin air-launched rocket carries 10 ‘CubeSat’ satellites into orbit © Virgin Orbit

In pictures: Virgin air-launched rocket carries 10 ‘CubeSat’ satellites into orbit

It is the first orbital class, air-launched, liquid-fuelled rocket to reach space.

Published:

On the morning of 17 January, Virgin Orbit’s LauncherOne rocket made its first successful voyage into orbit.

Advertisement

The rocket was launched from under the wing of a jet aircraft, rather than a traditional launch pad on the ground, from Mojave Air and Space Port in California. It is the first orbital class, air-launched, liquid-fuelled rocket to reach space.

Technician working on a Cubesat © Virgin Orbit
© Virgin Orbit

The satellites were selected by NASA’s Launch Services Program as part of the CubeSat Launch Initiative. Nine out of 10 of the CubeSats were designed, built and tested by universities across the US.

The CubeSats will carry out studies such as weather readings, debris analysis and effects of radiation.

Cosmic Girl plane taking off © Virgin Orbit
© Virgin Orbit

LauncherOne was taken into the air by Virgin Orbit’s carrier aircraft, a customised Boeing 747-400 dubbed ‘Cosmic Girl’.

Cosmic girl plane and the rocket after separation © Virgin Orbit
© Virgin Orbit

After a smooth release from the aircraft at a height of about 10,000m, the rocket ignited and powered itself into orbit.

Image taken by a CubeSat © Virgin Orbit
© Virgin Orbit

Once in its target orbit, the rocket deployed the CubeSats. The satellites are fitted with cameras, allowing them to beam back pictures as they travel around the Earth.

Read more about CubeSats:

Advertisement

Authors

jason-goodyer

Jason Goodyer

Commissioning editor, BBC Science Focus

Jason is the commissioning editor of BBC Science Focus magazine. He has a MSc in Physics.

Tags

Feb 360 banners-940x530px
  • Pay by Direct Debit and save 50%*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

pia24430-1041-2thumb
Space

11 history-making Mars Perseverance rover moments, captured on camera

© Getty Images
Science news

2020 in photos: Stunning images from the scientific world

High Angle View Of Bingham Canyon Open Pit Copper Mine
Science news

The hole wide world: 14 images of the Earth’s broken landscape

LSST: 7 photos of the camera that could change our view of the Universe © Jacqueline Orrell/SLAC
Space

LSST: 7 photos of the camera that could change our view of the Universe

ESA 'satellite embracer' scoops up hazardous space debris (An artist’s impression of the ESA Environment Satellite © Handout/ESA/PA)
Science news

Proposed ESA ‘satellite embracer’ scoops up hazardous space debris

CubeSats: Why megaconstellations of tiny satellites are the future of space exploration © Alamy
Space

How swarm spacecraft could help us understand Earth like never before

Shoebox-sized satellites built in the UK to be launched this month © ESA
Science news

Shoebox-sized satellites built in the UK to be launched this month

'Space hurricane' observed above the North Pole © Qing-He Zhang/Shandong University/PA
Science news

‘Space hurricane’ observed above the North Pole