Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. Science news
  3. Joke’s on us: Fool’s gold may have contained the real thing all along
Joke's on us: Fool's gold, iron pyrite, may have contained the real thing all along © Getty Images

Joke’s on us: Fool’s gold may have contained the real thing all along

The sparkling-yet-worthless mineral pyrite was called 'fool's gold' after it deceived miners in the 19th Century. But perhaps they weren't so foolish after all...

Published:

The mineral pyrite has long been called fool’s gold, its metallic yellow crystals tricking miners into thinking they’d struck real gold. It is not without its uses – the compound creates sparks when hit with steel which can be used to start a fire – but it has always been seen as worthless next to its coveted cousin.

Advertisement

Now, scientists have discovered that the mineral, made of iron and sulfur, actually contains a type of gold hidden within its crystal structure. Research suggests that extracting this gold could be more sustainable than current energy-intensive gold-mining processes.

Fool’s gold is found inside rocks beneath the Earth’s surface, sometimes near real gold deposits. The mineral has a crystalline structure, which grows over the years and stretches within the rock. Each time the crystals stretch and twist, they break the bonds of nearby atoms. When these bonds are remade, they can sometimes contain small imperfections, areas called ‘dislocations’ that are each around 100,000 times smaller than the width of a human hair.

According to new research, these tiny dislocations can actually contain gold particles.

Gold mines, like this one in Kalgoorlie, Australia, can be hugely energy-intensive © Getty Images
Gold mines, like this one in Kalgoorlie, Australia, can be hugely energy-intensive © Getty Images

“Our research shows that gold can be captured when the crystals are being twisted during their history,” said the lead researcher of the new study, Dr Denis Fougerouse from Curtin’s School of Earth and Planetary Sciences.

This gold is quite different to the gold of your wedding band or filling: it’s known as ‘invisible’ gold because it is in such small quantities that it cannot be detected by a microscope. Instead, an instrument called an atom probe is needed to analyse the tiny amounts found within pyrite’s crystal structure.

“[Invisible] gold is not as valuable as “free gold” where the gold is available by simple physical separation,” explained Fougerouse, “but it is still profitable with the right infrastructures, and just as precious as any other kind of gold.”

Read more about gold:

Gold has also been found in fool’s gold in the form of an alloy, where the pyrite and gold atoms are mixed together.

“It is possible that the gold used to make the jewellery you wear could have been extracted from pyrite originally,” said Fougerouse. But to extract the gold from these minerals, however, miners need to use large reactors that require huge amounts of energy to run.

Fougerouse and the team hope that their new discovery could lead to better, more environmentally-friendly ways to mine gold. They have come up with a (yet untested) process for leaching the gold particles from the pyrite crystals, and even suggest using bacteria to ‘attack’ the dislocations to break down the crystal structure and release the gold.

It would be foolish to think our future fillings and wedding rings will be made from pyrite’s ‘invisible gold’, however.

Advertisement

“Pyrite is a very common mineral and only pyrites that crystallised in the right geological setting will host significant gold,” said Fougerouse. “Some pyrites still live up to their reputation of fool’s gold!”

Authors

BBC Amy-01

Amy Barrett

Social networks

Editorial Assistant, BBC Science Focus

Amy is the Editorial Assistant at BBC Science Focus and looks after all things books, culture and media. She is also a regular interviewer on the Science Focus Podcast. Her interests range from natural history and wildlife, to women in STEM and accessibility tech.

Tags

HPS21_ScienceFocus_940x530
  • Pay by Direct Debit and get 50% off*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

Frugalpac coffee cup: the new weapon in the war on waste © Frugalpac
Everyday science

Frugalpac coffee cup: the new weapon in the war on waste

A young woman and her dog napping on a couch © Getty Images
The Human Body

Regular afternoon naps linked to improved cognitive function

Engineers create ‘living materials’ inspired by kombucha tea ©Tzu-Chieh (Zijay) Tang, MIT
Science news

Engineers create ‘living materials’ inspired by kombucha tea

Source of near-indestructible beetle’s toughness discovered © David Kisailus / UCI
Science news

Source of near-indestructible beetle’s toughness discovered

Follow Father Christmas around the globe this Christmas Eve with NORAD’s Santa Tracker © Getty
uncategorized

Follow Father Christmas around the globe this Christmas Eve with NORAD’s Santa Tracker

Einstein’s constant speed of light put to the test © Getty Images
Everyday science

Einstein’s constant speed of light put to the test

Rabbits that do handstands reveal why some animals can hop © Carneiro M et al., 2021, PLOS Genetics
Science news

Rabbits that do handstands reveal why some animals can hop

Assistance dogs’ feet are pawsitively cleaner than the soles of shoes
Science news

Assistance dogs’ feet are pawsitively cleaner than the soles of shoes