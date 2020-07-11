Meet the ‘tiny bug slayer’, a coffee-cup-sized relative of the dinosaurs

Dinosaurs and flying pterosaurs are some of the largest animals that ever lived, but a newly described fossil from Madagascar suggests that their ancestors were surprisingly small.

The fossilised reptile, which lived around 237 million years ago, has been named Kongonaphon kely, or “tiny bug slayer” (derived from both ancient Greek and the Malagasy language of Madagascar). It stood only 10cm tall – about the size of a coffee cup.

Kongonaphon dates from the time in the Triassic period when the dinosaurs and pterosaurs, who both belong to an animal group called ‘Ornithodira’, branched into separate evolutionary paths.

“There’s a general perception of dinosaurs as being giants,” said Dr Christian Kammerer, a palaeontology curator at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences. “But this new animal is very close to the divergence of dinosaurs and pterosaurs, and it’s shockingly small.”

Few fossils exist from the time of this split, so it’s been difficult to pin down what the last common ancestors of the dinosaurs and pterosaurs would have looked like.

Now Kongonaphon provides evidence for what the researchers call a ‘miniaturisation event’: a sharp decrease in the ancestors’ body size, before the dinosaurs and pterosaurs eventually evolved to be much bigger.

Wear on the reptile’s teeth suggest that it ate insects, which may have helped it to survive by occupying a different niche to its mostly meat-eating relatives.

And its discovery may also help to explain the evolution of fuzz and feathers in dinosaurs and pterosaurs. It’s thought that Kongonaphon’s Triassic habitat would have been prone to sudden shifts in temperature between the days and nights. A growth of fuzzy down might have helped it to regulate the heat in its tiny body.