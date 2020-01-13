Accessibility Links

Try our magazine
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Leah Viathan: “It’s really important to show to younger women that it is normal and fine to be into gaming”
Leah Viathan, captain of Fordzilla UK © Ford/PA

Leah Viathan: “It’s really important to show to younger women that it is normal and fine to be into gaming”

Captain of the UK’s newest esports team, Fordzilla, on difficulties attracting women gamers, the competitive nature of esports, and how it can be a viable career.

The female captain behind the UK’s newest esports team has spoken about the difficulty in getting other women onboard the competitive sport.

Advertisement

Leah Viathan, real name Leah Alexandra, has been recruiting gamers for Fordzilla, a Europe-wide effort formed of five national teams run by carmaker Ford.

The 26-year-old has streamed on Twitch for almost five years and presented for Xbox On, but now she is hoping to find the country’s “hidden gems” and try to get them to the next level.

According to Leah, gaming in general is much more accessible to women but esports is a new challenge because more men have been playing for longer.

“It’s quite difficult to encourage other women because it has to come from the bottom really, especially esports, it’s so competitive,” she told the PA news agency.

Read more about gaming:

“For esports a lot of the people who are getting into it are people who have practised for years and years, so for many women who are only just starting to explore the world of gaming, they’ve not had that experience coming into it over years of practice.

“So it’s really important to show to younger women and all the people getting into it that it is normal and fine to be into gaming, and if they want to be competitive that’s completely fine, that it’s not just a male-dominated sport, they can absolutely get into it if that’s what they are interested in.”

Fordzilla launched a player recruitment event in London for its UK team at the beginning of December © Ford/PA
Fordzilla launched a player recruitment event in London for its UK team at the beginning of December © Ford/PA

The avid gamer also said esports is a viable career, but hopefuls will need to do more than be a pro at one particular game.

“If you are talented enough at a game to the point where you can compete competitively you can make a lot of money out of it,” she explained.

“But you have to take that further into a full life-time long career you have to be professional, you have to be driven, you have to communicate well.”

Ford began looking for potential recruits at an event in London at the beginning of December 2019, with try-outs playing Forza or Gran Turismo.

Emmanuel Lubrani, senior manager of brand communications and content development at Ford of Europe, said the move is a “completely natural evolution” for the automobile giant.

Advertisement

“Going into next year we will organise more online competitions, we will organise proper Ford events and by mid-year next year we hope to have a pan-European Fordzilla team made of the best drivers of our five market teams,” he said.

Authors

Alexander McNamara

Alexander McNamara

Social networks

Online Editor, BBC Science Focus

Alexander is the Online Editor at BBC Science Focus and is the one that keeps sciencefocus.com looking shipshape and Bristol fashion. He has been toying around with news, technology and science on internet for well over a decade, and sports a very fetching beard.

PA Media

PA Tech

Social networks

 

Tags

You may like

PlayStation VR gets 8 new games to wrap your head around © Getty Images
Future Technology

PlayStation VR gets 8 new games to wrap your head around

Xbox Series X: Microsoft unveils next-gen tower-shaped console © Xbox
News

Xbox Series X: Microsoft unveils next-gen vertical console

The cool gadgets list - August 2017
Future Technology

The cool gadgets list – August 2017

The cool gadgets list - June 2017
Future Technology

The cool gadgets list – June 2017

Could virtual reality be useful in treating anxiety disorders? © Getty Images
Future Technology

How virtual reality is used in treating anxiety disorders

Driverless car failure data reveals extent of human intervention © Getty Images
Future Technology

Driverless car failure data reveals extent of human intervention

Harvard scientists unveil new, swimming RoboBee © Yufeng Chen/Harvard SEAS
Future Technology

Harvard scientists unveil new, swimming RoboBee

best AR and VR apps and games © iStock
Future Technology

26 of the best AR and VR apps and games for iOS and Android