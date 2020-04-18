Lemurs create a fruity fragrance to attract mates

Lemurs, it seems, know that a dab of perfume can make all the difference when wooing a mate. Male ring-tailed lemurs secrete a fruity and floral aroma from scent glands above their wrists, which they rub against their fluffy tails before waft the sweet scent at potential female mates.

Advertisement

Now, researchers have identified the ingredients that make this lemur cologne so alluring.

Lemurs are a group of primates that live only on the African island of Madagascar. Both male and female ring-tailed lemurs sport these glands, which secrete a clear liquid that’s used to perform scent markings to advertise social rank or reproductive status, or to mark territory.

But the males also use it to attract females – a behaviour known as ‘stink flirting’.

Read more about primates:

For this study, a team of researchers monitored frisky lemurs at the Japan Monkey Centre in Aichi and the Research Institute of Evolutionary Biology in Tokyo.

The researchers found that female lemurs sniffed male scent markings more often and for longer during the breeding season. When presented with the male scent, the females showed a preference for the fruity perfume, compared to the more bitter-smelling scent that the males produce in the off-season.

“Females sniff the floral and fruity scent for a few more seconds than the controls and occasionally even lick it,” said Prof Kazushige Touhara, lead author and biochemist at the University of Tokyo. “Although this sounds like a very short time, it’s enough to … evoke curiosities in the male.”

The team used ‘gas chromatography–mass spectrometry’ to analyse the fruity scent’s chemical make-up, finding high levels of three compounds known as ‘aldehydes’.

The amounts of these compounds increased with male testosterone level, and, when presented with the compounds, female lemurs were only interested in the mixture that contained all three.

Advertisement

The results suggest that these aldehydes are lemur sex pheromones – the first to be identified in a primate. Next, the researchers hope to find out whether the compounds influence the females’ sexual behaviour directly, increasing the mating success of the most fragrant males.